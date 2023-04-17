Senior Nights are always special — a chance to honor the future graduating class for their service to both the school and the program.
But Senior Night won’t be taking center stage when Enid’s soccer teams host Edmond North in a 6 p.m. girls-boys doubleheader at D. Bruce Selby Stadium.
Both games have playoff implications.
The Pacers (4-1 in district and 9-3 overall), are in a four-way tie with North, Jenks and Union for the 6A-3 district lead, and can clinch a playoff berth with either a win or a Sand Springs loss to Union.
North’s lone loss was to Union, 2-1. The Huskies handed Jenks its first district loss, 4-1, on Friday.
“They are a strong group and a very talented team,’’ said Pacers coach Tim Lavoie. “We know anything can happen. We have to focus on what we can control — the effort, the intensity and making sure we play our brand of soccer.’’
North is plus 14 points in the goal differential compared to 11 for Jenks, 10 for Union and five for Enid. Jenks hosts Stillwater Tuesday.
“The way we’re approaching this as a program and a team is that we’re lucky and fortunate to be competing for a playoff berth,’’ Lavoie said. “Our destiny is in our hands. We’re grateful about the opportunity and we’re going to approach it in a professional matter and try to put together a good performance.’’
Ava Burnett leads the Pacers with 12 goals.
Baylee Ross, who has scored six goals this season, is doubtful because of a knee injury. Myah Hessel, who didn’t play in a 4-1 win over Putnam City Friday, is expected to be back.
“All season we have been trying to make our home field a fortress that makes it difficult for our opponents,’’ Lavoie said. “We have gotten good support this season and we would love to see as many fans as possible.’’
The Plainsmen (3-2, 8-5), are currently in fourth, a game ahead of Union for the final playoff berth. Enid needs a win to solidify not only its playoff chances but with some luck, a home playoff game.
Edmond North, 4-1 and 7-5, is tied for second with Stillwater in the district after falling to leader Jenks, 2-1 Friday.
“This is our biggest game of the year,’’ said Plainsmen coach Jorge Cabada. “If we win, we’re in a position to possibly finish second and get a home playoff game. If we lose, it would basically put us out of the playoffs. We would need the miracle of miracles to get in.’’
Union, who hosts Sand Springs, has the tiebreaker over Enid.
Four of the Huskies’ five district games have been decided by one goal. Edmond Memorial beat Edmond North, 7-2 on March 24.
The Plainsmen are trying to avenge a 2-0 loss to the Huskies last year which would eventually cost EHS a home playoff game. North has a six goal positive differential compared to three for both Stillwater and Enid.
“We have to put some goals between us for the goal differential,’’ Cabada said. “I think our offense is getting its rhythm (after an 8-0 win over Choctaw and a 3-2 win over Putnam City). David Smith, Armando Vega and Joshua Vega have been very dynamic in taking charge. Hopefully, we can expose some of their weaknesses.’’
Cabada hopes Pablo Vargas and Oswaldo Herrera will be back from the injury list which would give us a big boost, he said.
“We know what we have to do,’’ Cabada said. “We’re coming off a scrappy game against Putnam City. We know we didn’t play our best last year against them (North). I’m not saying we have revenge on our minds, but it awaits there.
“Our kids have been in big games before. We’re looking forward to controlling the tempo and asserting ourselves. We hope we can get the crowd behind us. Nothing gets us going more than the Selby crowd.’’
James Cabada leads the Plainsmen with eight goals.
Senior Night ceremonies will be held between the girls and boys games.
Pacers to be recognized are Aiyana Padilla, Cassidy Fitzgerald, Natalia Nieto-Vargas, Beatrice Villanueva, Gissela Ramirez, Meleah Meyer, Karen Munoz, Emily Nieto, Madeline Soma, Adamaris Casillas and Juliana Gonzalez.
Plainsmen to be recognize are Oliver Castellanos, Armando Vega, Felipe Gomez, Alejandro Isordia, Raymond Gonzalez, and Pablo Vagas.
