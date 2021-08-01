The Advance Soccer Complex will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the completion of a $4 million capital campaign and the beginning of construction on the clubhouse 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The public is invited to attend the event, which will be held at the soccer complex site, 1526 S. Garland Road.
The campaign surpassed its previous goal of $3.5 million, which was needed to meet the project’s $9.5 million goal. The city of Enid covered $3 million in construction expenses, while the Allen Family Foundation and the McLaughlin Family Foundation each donated $1.5 million.
The project aims to bring a seven-field soccer complex complete with a 20,000- to 24,000-square-foot clubhouse, playground, water features, practice fields and a turf field.
Nicole Winfield, fundraiser coordinator, called the success of the campaign over the past eight months “mind-blowing” due to the fact that it was raised during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were able to raise that money throughout the community, and that’s incredible to me,” Winfield said.
Now the group is selling bricks, which will have the donator’s name on them and will be placed on the archway that will lead into the soccer complex. Bricks will be sold at $100, $500 and $1,000, and the campaign will be going on for “several months,” Winfield said.
The project is still expected to be completed in September 2022, Winfield said. The construction project to this point has been in phase one, which has mostly focused on infrastructure work.
That phase of the project still hasn’t been fully completed according to Winfield, but the groundbreaking will mark the beginning of phase two.
“People will be able to see this construction and they will be able to see the progress now,” she said. “Before, it was a lot of infrastructure work and it’s not as easy to see if you’re just driving past.”
