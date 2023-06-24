COVINGTON — It might have looked a little bit like a touch football game in your backyard as teams from 10 eight-man schools went through the first of three dates of Covington-Douglas’ five-on-five passing league.
Just helmets and shorts and no pass rush. One official looks over the proceedings on a 40-yard field (there were five games going on at the Wildcat athletic complex).
But that was fine with Covington-Douglas quarterback Ford Smith, who was beginning his preparations for the 2023 season by throwing to familiar receivers such as Gavin Hooten, Miguel Tarango, Kade Griffin and Camden Thayer.
“It went pretty good,’’ Smith said during a water break. “I had a few bad throws but I’m getting into the groove of things. It’s fun, the competition is good and everybody is getting after it.’’
The passing league may be more important to the Wildcats since they didn’t go to a traditional team camp. They began summer pride lifting recently.
“You aren’t going to get smoked over the middle without pads on,’’ Smith said. “It’s similiar to a team camp, but a little different.’’
Smith, a junior-to-be, has thrown to the same receivers all of his football life. The communication is there. He savored a seven-gap pass to Hooten against the Pond Creek-Hunter secondary.
“If I throw a bad ball, I can trust them to get it,’’ Smith said. “It’s very important to be able to trust them like that and what they need to do. If you throw badly, they can save you .’’
The Wildcats graduated their entire offensive line, but Smith is confident in their replacements.
“We got some boys that can hold it there OK,’’ he said.
Smith threw for 20 touchdowns as a sophomore as the Wildcats went 9-3, falling to eventual state champion Laverne, 22-0, in the second round. The two other losses were to Class B runner-up Seiling, 56-8, and Class C state semifinalist Timberlake, 28-26.
“I want us to go deeper in the playoffs and better myself from last year,’’ he said. “There were times that I got lazy sometimes.’’
Lazy is not in the Smith vocabulary, with dad Brian being not only his head coach but the high school principal. Older brother Parker was an eight-man All-Stater before him.
“There is a little bit of pressure,’’ the younger Smith said.”If you do something wrong, you get chewed out, but it’s OK. It pushes me to be better.’’
He’s heard the criticism he’s only the quarterback because his dad’s the coach.
“You get used to it,’’ Smith said.
The advantages outweighed the disadvantages. He grew up around the game, being at his dad’s side at practices, games and video sessions.
“I don’t know if there is a disadvantage,’’ he said. “They are always going to be harder on you, but that’s a good thing. Once you come to game time, you got to know what you’re doing.’’
Smith shared quarterback duties with his brother as a freshman before taking over full-time a year ago.
“It was a little bit stressful as a freshman,’’ he said. “But it’s a lot smoother now. I didn’t feel any pressure following Parker. I feel like I can be myself.’’
Former Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield is his role model.
“I don’t know if I’m as wild as him, but he’s a good guy,’’ Smith said. “He is a good role model to look at.’’
He believes there is a difference between being confident and what is perceived to be as cocky as Mayfield is sometimes perceived.
“You got to believe in yourself that you can make the throws instead of being in a shell. I just try to make the throws and not over-think it,” Smith said. He likes to play golf in his spare time, which he has little of playing not only football but basketball, baseball and going out for track as well as being a 3.5-plus GPA student.
“You got to do everything you can do in a small school,’’ he said.
The discipline on the field carries over to the classroom.
“If you work hard in the classroom, you will work hard everywhere,’’ Smith said.
The good grades keep him in good graces with Principal Smith.
“I worry about him in the halls,’’ Smith said with a smile, “but if I’m good in the classroom, I’ll be fine.’’
Coach Smith liked what he saw Thursday. The next two sessions will be Monday and June 29.
“He had a good night,’’ Coach Smith said of Ford. “We need him to be the man. He has good receivers.’’
Coach Smith, himself a quarterback for the Wildcats under Hall of Fame Coach Jesse James, said son was a lot better than dad.
“I couldn’t throw it a lick,’’ he said. “They wouldn’t let me throw. Jesse had to run it 85 times in a game.’’
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.