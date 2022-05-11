Alva’s Kaden Slater was named the player of the year on the Great Plains All-Conference baseball team announced Tuesday.
Pioneer’s Ty Parker and Dave Riesen were named the pitcher and coach of the year. They led the Mustangs to the conference team.
Pitchers were Bodie Boydstun, OBA; Grant Biggers, Chisholm; Dayton Thrower, Pioneer; and Sebastian Gonzalez, Hennessey.
Catchers were Jud Cheatham, OBA and Brock Weber, Pioneer.
Bo Stewart of Alva and Cole Davis of OBA were the first basemen.
The rest of the infield consisted of Dakota Wingo and Brayden Drewke, Pioneer; Bryce Patton, Chisholm; Brant Strader, Alva; and Josh Wickware, Watonga.
Outfielders were Leyton Parker, Pioneer; Nick Deterding, Chisholm; and Austin Reed, Alva.
Cooper Brinkley of Chisholm was the designated hitter.
Utility players were Boden Miller, Fairview; Kelton O’Neil, Alva; and Wyatt Steed and Trenton Cole, Watonga.
Honorable mention selections by school were:
Watonga — Dakota Morris
OBA — Lawson Morgan
Pioneer — Cole Koontz, Hunter Koontz, Jaycob Munholland
Chisholm — Jackson Caddell
Alva — Aiden Faison, A.J. Minjares
Fairview — Reed Martens
