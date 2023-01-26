When the Skordle Downtown Basketball Festival first began, it was four games over one Saturday at the Stride Bank Center.
This year’s edition, which starts Thursday at the SBC, will feature 27 teams and 30 games over three days.
There are 15 schools on a waiting list for the tournament (schools which stream their games through Skordle have the first “dibs,” said tournament organizer Adam Diesselhorst. The event could be expanded to four or even five days next year.
“It’s a cool story,” said Diesselhorst, who formed the event with Cashion coach John Hardaway. “I think we have been able to grow through conversations between coaches. We get a lot of unique matchups. The small schools get an opportunity to play at the Stride Bank Center, which will be similar to a lot of the area sites.”
There will be five girls-boys doubleheaders each day, each beginning at 10 a.m. The second game will be one of the headliners — Laverne boys (14-3, No. 12 in Class A) against Calumet (19-1, No. 7 in Class B).
The format allows several attractive inter-regional matchups that might not happen otherwise, Diesselhorst said.
Other ranked team matchups include Hooker vs. Frontier in both girls (Hooker 13-4, No. 11, 2A and Frontier 14-6, No. 12, A), 5 p.m. Saturday and boys (Hooker 13-4, No. 7, 2A and Frontier, 15-5, No. 14 Class A); Alva boys (15-3, No. 9, 3A) vs. Cashion (9-6, No. 17 2A), 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Seiling vs. Hooker in both girls (Seiling, 14-1, No. 1, A; Hooker, 13-4, No. 11, 2A) and boys (Seiling 13-1, No. 6, A; Hooker, 13-4, No. 7, 2A), 2:40 p.m. Saturday; and Lomega girls (19-1, No. 2 B) vs. Garber (19-0, No. 5, A), 5 p.m. Saturday.
Other ranked teams in the field are Carnegie boys (10-5, No. 16, A) vs. Mooreland (8-9), 3:50 p.m. Friday; Riverside girls (18-4, No. 4, A) vs. Shattuck (11-4), 5 p.m. Friday; Vici boys (14-6, No. 16 B) vs. Chisholm, 3:50 p.m. Friday; Alva girls (15-3, No. 9 3A) vs. Cashion (6-9), 7:20 p.m. Friday; Oklahoma Bible Academy girls (13-2, No. 16, A) vs. Wellston (10-9), 10 a.m. Saturday; Hennessey boys (12-3, No. 4, 3A) vs. Luther (4-10), 1:30 p.m. Saturday; Luther (11-3, No. 7 3A) vs. Hennessey (7-8), 12:20 p.m. Saturday; Lomega boys (15-5, No. 20, B) vs. Garber (12-7), 6:10 p.m. Saturday; and Minco boys (11-5, No. 12, 2A) vs. Perry (5-12), 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
“The ranked teams know with the playoffs coming up and the pairings all about set, they are not afraid to play these kind of games knowing it won’t affect their seeding,” Diesselhorst said.
Admission is $6 and several activities are planned for fans.
Here is the doubleheader schedule for the three days. Girls records are listed first. Girls games will tip off first.
Thursday
10 a.m. — Laverne (9-6, 14-3) vs. Calumet (11-9, 19-1)
12:20 — Garber (19-0, 12-7) vs. Turpin (11-6, 12-5)
2:40 — Carnegie (4-12, 10-5) vs. Mooreland (4-12, 8-9)
5 — Shattuck (11-4, 11-4) vs. Riverside (18-4, 9-9)
7:20 — Burlington (9-11, 7-13) vs. DCLA (4-12, 1-15)
Friday
10 a.m. — Pioneer (7-10, 11-6) vs. Ringwood (5-13, 13-4)
12:20 — Shattuck (11-4, 11-4) vs. Morrison (7-10, 9-8)
2:40 — Vici (4-16, 14-6) vs. Chisholm (7-11, 10-8)
5 — Hooker (13-4, 13-4) vs. Frontier (14-6, 15-5)
7:20 — Cashion (6-9, 9-6) vs. Alva (15-3, 15-3)
Saturday
10 a.m. — OBA (13-2, 4-8) vs. Wellston (10-9, 13-6)
12:20 – Hennessey (7-8, 12-3) vs. Luther (11-3, 4-10)
2:40 — Seiling (14-1, 13-1) vs. Hooker (13-4, 13-4)
5 — Lomega (19-1, 15-5) vs. Garber (19-0, 12-7)
7:20 — Minco (9-7, 11-5) vs. Perry (10-7, 5-12)
