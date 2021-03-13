With two cauliflower ears and a tough-sounding first name, Skiatook’s Cougar Andersen looks like someone out of central casting to be a wrestling champion.
He showed why en route to leading the Bulldogs to the Class 5A state dual championship Friday at Stride Bank Center.
He had two falls in less than a minute — 31 seconds in flattening Glenpool’s Rusty Trent in a 47-27 victory in the semifinals, and 41 seconds in stopping Duncan’s Nathan Henry in a 42-27 Skiatook win in the finals. Skiatook had a bye in the first round.
“It’s a great way to end a career,’’ said Anderson, who was a four-time state champion and lost only one match in his varsity career. “It doesn’t get any more fun than that.’’
Andersen says he has the winner’s mentality.
“That’s what I go for,’’ he said. “I don’t have anything set in stone style-wise. I just go out there and do what’s there.’’
Andersen couldn’t describe his first state title.
“I just snaked him and put him on his back,’’ he said.
The second one was both strength and emotion.
“I didn’t have a good grip on him,’’ Andersen said, “but everyone was screaming. I just got as good a grip as I could and went for the cradle. I just go out and pin people.That’s what I try to do.’’
Andersen has been wrestling since he was 4 or 5. An uncle who was a state champion on a state championship Bulldog team got him started, and the rest was history.
“He brought me to a couple of practices, and I fell in love with it,’’ Andersen said.
The championships were the result of hard work and dedication. After high school practice, he works out with a club team out of Locust Grove. After that practice, he runs.
“Things that a normal high school student wouldn’t do,’’ Andersen said. “The four titles were awesome. I paid the price. It shows that you can take someone who is willing to work harder than anyone else and you can get back whatever you want to fit it out.’’
Andersen is ranked 18th nationally at 170, which raises expectations even more. He put the pressure on himself to win four straight from the time he won his first. He was 21-0 as a senior.
“The pressure went straight to the back,’’ Andersen said. “That kind of fuels me. People expect so much from you. If you have a bad match, everyone said, ‘Y ou have to live up to expectations.’’’
He said competition motivates him. “Just as soon as you step on the mat, it’s a different feeling — that anything else in the world can’t match. I just thrive on it.’’
Andersen said he lives for challenges. That’s one reason he took an offer from a second-year program (Arkansas-Little Rock) over powers such as Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Northern Colorado and South Dakota State.
“It was something different,’’ Andersen said. “It was a good fit. They just had their first national qualifier. I want to join new beginnings and stuff.’’
Skiatook coach Jake Parker said Andersen was a one-of-a-kind wrestler.
“He works hard all the time,’’ Parker said.”He’s a good kid. He is someone you like having on your team.’’
Andersen prides himself as a good teammate, spending much of the match rooting for teammates like Josh Taylor, another four-time state champion. It was Skiatook’s third-straight dual state title.
“All four years that I was here, everything was going against us,’’ he said. “We had people moving out. The guys gave everything they had and succeeded with that.’’
COVID-19 restrictions sidelined the Skiatook program for five weeks — often a death knell for a sport like wrestling. Andersen and those not in quarantine tried to organize unofficial practices but couldn’t use school facilities.
“That really took our shape down a little bit as a team,’’ he said. “That really put a damper on us.’’
One damper was a 33-30 loss to 5A tournament champion Collinsville. The Cardinals withdrew from the tournament, giving Skiatook a first-round bye.
“It was disappointing,’’ Andersen said. “We had some guys out early and we didn’t wrestle to our full potential. We wanted to beat them ... .’’
He said it was frustrating watching first-round matches.
“It was hard seeing all the fans cheering, you want to be there in the action,’’ Andersen said.
He said he would have liked a “warmup match to get everyone loose … but I think we wrestled great. It didn’t affect me.’’
“All of these kids compete with each other,’’ Parker said. “They compete for each other. They had a common goal and they came out and got it.’’
Andersen savored hearing “We Are The Champions,’’ as Skiatook received the championship trophy.
“It’s awesome, especially this being my senior year,’’ he said. “To come out on top is a really good thing to end on.’’
