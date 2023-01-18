For the 99th time, the Skeltur Conference Tournament will be underway this week at the Stride Bank Center in Enid. With eight teams in each bracket, the action to reach Saturday’s first place finals will be fierce.
All team rankings were when the two teams played, not current rankings.
GIRLS
No. 1 Garber
Garber comes in at 15-0 and the fifth-ranked team in Class A. The Wolverines have three wins over teams ranked in the OSSAA Rankings top 20, Class A 15th-ranked Ripley, 2A seventh-ranked Hooker and Class B 15th-ranked Dover.
To open play, Garber will face eighth-seed Cimarron Thursday at 1:10 p.m.
No. 2 Drummond
The Bulldogs come in at 12-7 and unranked in Class A. Drummond is 0-4 this season against ranked teams with losses to Class A top-ranked Lomega, Class A top-ranked Garber, Class A sixth-ranked Frontier and Class A third-ranked Riverside.
Drummond opens play against seventh seed Pond Creek-Hunter on Thursday at 6:30.
No. 3 Dover
The Longhorns are 14-4 and 13th in Class B. Dover is 1-4 against ranked teams this season with a win over Class B 13th-ranked Earlsboro and losses to Class A fourth-ranked Vanoss, Class A top-ranked Garber, Class A 17th-ranked Drummond and Class B top-ranked Lomega.
Dover faces Pioneer at 3:50 Thursday.
No. 4 Waukomis
The Lady Chiefs come in at 12-5 and unranked. Waukomis is 0-3 against ranked teams this season, with two losses to Class A 17th-ranked Okeene and a loss to Class A top-ranked Garber.
Waukomis plays Covington-Douglas at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
No. 5 Covington-Douglas
The Lady Wildcats are unranked and 11-4 on the season and 1-0 against ranked teams, fresh off a win over Class A 17th-ranked Okeene. C-D is on a four-game winning streak.
Covington-Douglas plays Waukomis at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
No. 6 Pioneer
The Lady Mustangs come in to the tournament at 6-8 on the season. Pioneer is 0-2 against ranked teams this season, with losses to Class A 17th-ranked Okeene and Class A 19th-ranked Drummond. The Lady Mustangs have lost four of their last five games, snapping a four-game losing streak with a win over Cimarron on Monday.
Pioneer faced Dover at 3:50 on Thursday.
No. 7 Pond Creek-Hunter
The Lady Panthers come in at 6-7 on the season. PC-H is 0-2 against ranked teams with losses to Class B 13th-ranked Dover and then-19th-ranked Drummond. The Lady Panthers have lost three of the last five games including a two-game losing streak.
Pond Creek-Hunter plays Drummond at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
No. 8 Cimarron
The Trailblazers come in at 3-14 and 0-3 against ranked teams with losses to Class A 17th-ranked Drummond, Class B fifth-ranked Varnum and Class A top-ranked Garber. Cimarron is on a 10-game losing streak with the last win on Dec. 9 over Sharon-Mutual.
Boys
No. 1 Drummond
The Bulldogs come into the tournament at 13-6, but unranked. Drummond is 2-3 against ranked teams this season with a win over Class A 13th-ranked Garber and Class A 10th-ranked Frontier. Drummond’s three losses were to Class B 17th-ranked Timberlake, Class A fourth-ranked Texhoma and Class B 18th-ranked Vici.
Drummond plays Cimarron at 11:50 a.m. on Thursday.
No. 2 Pond Creek-Hunter
The Panthers come in at 8-4 and are 0-2 against ranked teams, with losses to Class A 15th-ranked Drummond and Class B 17th-ranked Timberlake.
PC-H plays Dover at 5:10 p.m. Thursday.
No. 3 Garber
The Wolverines come in at 9-6 with a 2-2 record against ranked teams. Garber defeated 2A 14th-ranked Cashion and Class A 14th-ranked Ripley, but lost to Class A 16th-ranked Drummond and Class A eighth-ranked Okarche.
Garber plays Waukomis at 7:50 on Thursday.
No. 4 Pioneer
The Mustangs are 9-5 on the year and 0-2 against ranked teams with losses to Class A 17th-ranked Drummond and Class B 17th-ranked Timberlake. After starting 3-5, Pioneer has won six games in a row.
Pioneer faced Covington-Douglas at 2:30 on Thursday.
No. 5 Covington-Douglas
The Wildcats come in at 9-6 and haven’t played a ranked team yet this season. Covington-Douglas is on a two-game winning streak with wins over Cimarron and Okarche.
C-D plays Pioneer at 2:30 on Thursday.
No. 6 Waukomis
The Chiefs come in at 4-13 on the season and 0-1 against ranked teams with a loss to Class B 19th-ranked Timberlake on Dec. 14. Waukomis is on a six-game losing streak since Jan. 5.
Waukomis opens against Garber at 7:50 p.m.
No. 7 Dover
The Longhorns enter tournament play at 6-11. Dover lost the only game against a ranked team, 74-44 to Class A 16th-ranked Drummond on Nov. 11. Dover is on a four-game losing streak.
Dover opens against Pond Creek-Hunter at 5:10.
No. 8 Cimarron
Cimarron enters the tournament at 2-10 with a loss to Class A 16th-ranked Drummond on Nov. 4. The Trailblazers are on a six-game losing streak.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.