Pioneer will be the subsite for the Skeltur Conference Tournament on Thursday, Friday and Saturday with four games being played at Pioneer High School.
The first will start at 4 p.m. on Thursday with No. 4 seed Waukomis taking on No. 5 seed Covington-Douglas, followed by No. 1 seed Pioneer and No. 8 seed Cimarron at 6 p.m.
The Mustangs have won 14-straight, having only lost one game this season -- an 8-4 loss to Ft. Cobb-Broxton earlier this season. Pioneer should have some confidence coming into the tournament after beating six of the seven teams in this tournament already this season.
The only team they haven't beaten, Dover, has not played the Mustangs this season and comes into the game as the second lowest seed in the tournament.
"Our ultimate goal is to hopefully get to the state tournament and get the opportunity to play the first weekend in Oklahoma City," Pioneer head coach Dave Riesen said, "I've been real pleased with this group of kids so far, they've overcome a lot of adversity."
Pioneer still can't afford to overlook their opponents who have put together solid seasons themselves, including No. 2 seeded Garber.
"Garber has some really good arms on the mound," Riesen said, "They have some good pitchers that can make life tough on hitters and they know how to win."
Riesen also said that Drummond (6-7) could be a team to watch out for this weekend.
"Drummond's always well coached," Riesen said, "We played them earlier in the season ... They're gonna be competitive, with their past history ... that program has known a of success."
Riesen said the team enjoys to be able to host as many tournaments and festivals as they do every season.
"We love the opportunity to host and we host quite a few tournaments and festivals and such ... we're looking forward to it and we always enjoy playing at home."
Pioneer's first game will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Pioneer and will either play at 4 p.m. or 6 p.m. on Friday depending on the result.
