ENID, Okla. — After trailing for most of the game, Drummond’s boys used a pair of big shots from Tyler Norris down the stretch to knock off Covington-Douglas, 50-46, and advance to the finals of the Skeltur Conference Tournament Friday at the Stride Bank Center.
The Wildcats entered the fourth quarter leading 37-27, but were outscored 23-9 over the final eight minutes. Drummond ramped up its on-ball pressure in the fourth quarter, which was effective in getting Covington-Douglas out of its comfort zone.
With a little over a minute left in the game, Drummond had the ball trailing by one possession for the first time since midway through the first quarter.
With a man guarding him closely, sophomore guard Tyler Norris made a crossover move that got his defender off-balance and proceeded to step back and drain a deep 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 45-43 lead.
After a pair of free throws by the Wildcats on their next possession, Drummond trailed 46-45 with 17 seconds left.
The Bulldogs got a good initial look off the inbounds pass, but Braylen Peters’ 3-point attempt went long, leaving a scramble for the rebound. The Bulldogs came down with it near the sideline, and made two quick swing passes until the ball found the hands of Norris at the top of the key.
Norris confidently stepped into a 23-footer with a defender closing in and knocked it down, giving Drummond a 48-46 lead with 3.6 seconds remaining in the game.
“We give him the green light,” Drummond head coach Brady Kokojan said. “Anytime he’s open we give him the green light almost every time and everybody knows that. I don’t think that’s a big secret.”
Norris knocked down three 3-pointers in the game to finish with 10 points. Peters scored a game-high 17 points and Colten Dillingham added 14 of his own.
Drummond (12-6) entered the season with no seniors and a new head coach, but has still managed to bring itself to the conference championship game.
In 2020, the Bulldogs went 1-2 at the tournament with their lone win coming in the seventh-place game.
“It’s something that we always wanted to do,” Kokojan said about making it to the finals. “Last year we won the seventh-placed game at 9 a.m. and these guys have worked hard and I’m excited for them to get to go out there tomorrow night.”
Drummond will face Garber in the championship game on Saturday at 6:20 p.m. The top-seeded Wolverines knocked off Waukomis 70-32 on Friday.
DRUMMOND 43, WAUKOMIS 36 (GIRLS)
Drummond’s Emma Spring knocked down four 3-pointers as the Lady Bulldogs knocked off Waukomis to advance to the conference title game Friday.
The Lady Bulldogs led 23-20 going into the final quarter, where they scored a game-high 20 points. Drummond hadn’t scored more than 10 in any of the three previous quarters. Spring finished with a game-high 14 points and Kate Spring and Cambree Kirchner each added nine apiece.
Cambrie Gilliland led the Chiefs in scoring with 12 points and Brinley Pendergraft scored all eight of her points in the second half.
Second-seeded Drummond will face No. 1 seed Garber in the girls championship game on Saturday at 5 p.m. at the Stride Bank Center. Waukomis will face Covington-Douglas in the third-place game on Saturday at 2:20 p.m.
Boys Boxscores
Consolation Semifinals
PIONEER 42, DOVER 36
Pioneer 6 10 16 10 — 42
Dover 10 3 12 11 — 36
Pioneer — Owens 10, Hammock 16, Parker 6, Fox 4, Vasquez 6;
Dover — Dunigan 5, Norton 3, Flores 1, Turner 11, Shaw 16;
POND CREEK-HUNTER 49, CIMARRON 45
Pond Creek-Hunter 10 14 15 1 — 49
Cimarron 12 8 12 13 — 45
Pond Creek-Hunter — Kerr 4, Tefft 17, Ensminger 14, J. Jones 6, G. Jones 7, Mitchell 1;
Cimarron — Walters 8, Ocanus 14, Pettus 8, Harmon 15;
Championship Semifinals
DRUMMOND 50, COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 46
Drummond 12 9 6 23 — 50
Covington-Douglas 16 12 9 9 — 46
Drummond — Norris 10, Dillingham 14, Longpine 2, Arnold 2, Peters 17, Allen 5;
Covington-Douglas — P. Smith 10, Drake Daugherty 7, Griffin 2, F. Smith 2, C. Smith 10, C. Tarango 10, Derreck Daugherty 5;
GARBER 70, WAUKOMIS 32
Garber 33 23 9 5 — 70
Waukomis 8 6 7 11 — 32
Garber — C. Bishop 2, S. Bishop 9, Bennett 9, Ramirez 9, Butcher 2, Nagel 7, M. Bishop 3, Howry 2, White 3, Chester 7, Johnston 17
Girls Boxscores
Consolation Semifinals
POND CREEK-HUNTER 44, PIONEER 36
Pond Creek-Hunter 6 11 18 9 — 44
Pioneer 8 11 6 13 — 36
Pond Creek-Hunter — Deterding 7, Bartley 12, Skaggs 8, Miller 9, McReynolds 8;
Pioneer — Haugen 3, Koontz 14, De La Torre 9, Richle 4, Stephens 8;
DOVER 63, CIMARRON 35
Cimarron 9 10 5 11 — 35
Dover — Harriston 15, Buck 5, Kamree McNulty 5, Karlee McNulty 16, Katelyn Harriston 13, Bryan 2, Caldwell 1, Obeso 6;
Cimarron — Brakehage 11, Cooper 13, Moore 7, Dalton 2, Bergdall 2;
Championship Semifinals
DRUMMOND 43, WAUKOMIS 36
Drummond 10 9 4 20 — 43
Waukomis 4 7 9 16 — 36
Drummond — A. Garcia 3, Busch 4, Buchanon 4, E. Spring 14, K. Spring 9, Kirchner 9;
Waukomis — H. Gilliland 7, K. Pendergraft 4, B. Pendergraft 8, C. Gilliland 12, Cue 5;
GARBER 59, COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 26
Garber 22 13 15 9 — 59
Cov-Doug 9 10 2 5 — 26
Garber — Howry 4, Wilkerson 1, Light 14, Eiland 5, Washington 2, Leila Washington 6, A. Johnson 6, Scmidt 2, T. Johnson 9, Gay 10;
Covington-Douglas — Kingcade 6, Kencie Kramer 2, Lovell 8, Stowers 2, Kelsey Kramer 3, Hanen 1, Gara 4;
