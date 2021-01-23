Skeltur Conference Tournament

Friday's Scores

BOYS

Pond Creek-Hunter 60, Cimarron 39

Dover 64, Drummond 47

Waukomis 73, Covington-Douglas 54

Garber 48, Pioneer 33

GIRLS

Pond Creek-Hunter 41, Dover 25

Pioneer 38, Cimarron 31

Drummond 37, Waukomis 36

Garber 57, Covington-Douglas 27

Saturday's Games

BOYS

7th Place: 10:20 a.m. - Cimarron vs. Drummond

5th Place: 1 p.m. - Pond Creek-Hunter vs. Dover

3rd Place: 3:40 p.m. - Pioneer vs. Covington-Douglas

Championship: 6:20 p.m. - Garber vs. Waukomis

GIRLS

7th Place: 9 a.m. - Cimarron vs. Dover

5th Place: 11:40 a.m. - Pioneer vs. Pond Creek-Hunter

3rd Place: 2:20 p.m. - Covington-Douglas vs. Waukomis

Championship: 5 p.m. - Garber vs. Drummond

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you