Skeltur Conference Tournament
Friday's Scores
BOYS
Pond Creek-Hunter 60, Cimarron 39
Dover 64, Drummond 47
Waukomis 73, Covington-Douglas 54
Garber 48, Pioneer 33
GIRLS
Pond Creek-Hunter 41, Dover 25
Pioneer 38, Cimarron 31
Drummond 37, Waukomis 36
Garber 57, Covington-Douglas 27
Saturday's Games
BOYS
7th Place: 10:20 a.m. - Cimarron vs. Drummond
5th Place: 1 p.m. - Pond Creek-Hunter vs. Dover
3rd Place: 3:40 p.m. - Pioneer vs. Covington-Douglas
Championship: 6:20 p.m. - Garber vs. Waukomis
GIRLS
7th Place: 9 a.m. - Cimarron vs. Dover
5th Place: 11:40 a.m. - Pioneer vs. Pond Creek-Hunter
3rd Place: 2:20 p.m. - Covington-Douglas vs. Waukomis
Championship: 5 p.m. - Garber vs. Drummond
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.