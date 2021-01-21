Late January signals the annual return of two of Northwest Oklahoma’s top prep basketball tournaments to Enid.
The state’s oldest prep tournament, the 97th annual Skeltur Conference Tournament, tips off Thursday at Stride Bank Center in downtown Enid. Simultaneously, the Cherokee Strip Conference Tournament brings the 35th edition of its tournament once again to the Chisholm Trail Expo Center on the Garfield County Fairgrounds.
Both tournaments run through Saturday.
While there have been plenty of changes and interruptions this year due to COVID-19 issues, the Skeltur Tournament appears to have been spared and is set for tip-off intact.
“Everyone is good to go and everything is as it should be,” said Waukomis girls basketball coach Matt Cue, who also is serving as the Skeltur Conference Tournament’s director this year.
“Protocols are set in place to keep everyone safe, not just spectators but players and coaches as well,” he said.
That includes limiting spectators to four per participant in line with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recommendations.
“We have been doing a lot of planning in conjunction with the Stride Bank Center,” Cue said. “Fans have been willing and understanding of what we need to do this season to ensure that we are able to play.”
The Skeltur Tournament sees both the Garber girls and boys teams installed as the No. 1 seeds, which should come as no surprise. Both teams are the defending Skeltur champions.
Garber’s boys are also the defending Class A state champs and come into the tournament ranked No. 4 in the state with an 8-4 record. However, all of their losses have been close and against Class 2A or 4A teams. The Wolverines’ most recent victory was a 108-39 rout of fellow Skeltur member Cimarron.
Cue sees the Wolverines as the favorites, but also notes a couple of other teams are potential threats to Garber retaining its Skeltur crown.
“Waukomis boys (7-5) are starting to come together and playing well,” Cue said. “Covington-Douglas (12-0) is going to be a strong contender for sure. Pioneer (7-4) has some players that can get it done. It’s going be pretty competitive from top to bottom.”
The Lady Wolverines (10-2) are considered strong favorites to retain their Skeltur title. Garber had only one graduating senior from last year’s state tournament squad.
“Garber is a great team,” Cue said. “They’re returning many players and got some bigs.”
Possible threats to the Lady Wolverines would certainly include Cue’s own Waukomis Lady Chiefs. The No. 2-seeded Waukomis girls are 10-3 and boast several veterans as well. No. 3 Drummond is 9-2 and was on a six-game winning streak until Waukomis ended their streak Tuesday.
The full Skeltur lineup for Thursday:
Girls: (5) Cimarron (10-4) vs. (4) Covington-Douglas (6-6), 10:30 a.m.; (1) Garber (8-4) vs. (8) Pioneer (6-5), 1:10 p.m.; (3) Drummond (9-2) vs. (6) Dover (4-8), 3:50 p.m.; (2) Waukomis (10-3) vs. (7) Pond Creek-Hunter (1-7), 6:30 p.m.
Boys: (1) Garber vs. (8) Cimarron, 11:50 a.m.; (4) Pioneer vs. (5) Pond Creek-Hunter, 2:30 p.m.; (2) Covington-Douglas vs. (7) Drummond, 5:10 p.m.; (3) Waukomis vs. (6) Dover, 7:50 p.m.
The championship games will be played Saturday at 5 p.m. (girls) and 6:20 p.m. (boys).
Tickets are $5 for adults and students.
All Skeltur games will also be broadcast by KCRC (1390 AM).
COVID-19 sidelines two Cherokee Strip squads
COVID-19 sidelines two Cherokee Strip squadsBurlington athletic director Randy Turney chuckled a little when asked if this year’s Cherokee Strip Conference Tournament will be “unique’’ because of the impact of COVID-19 and other factors.
“I got another word for it,’’ said Turney, a long-time Cherokee Strip veteran as coach for Medford, Cherokee and Burlington. “It’s been a pain for sure.’’
Two teams — Burlington’s boys and Timberlake’s girls — are out of the tournament because of COVID-19 quarantines. Burlington’s girls didn’t field a team this season for a lack of available players.
“It’s been different,’’ Turney said. “The only thing I can remember that is comparable is when we (Burlington boys) had to play an area tournament on Wednesday and then go to the state tournament the very next day.’’
“It is what it is,’’ said Cherokee boys coach Matt Guffy, whose school will act as the host team since Burlington is out of the tournament. “At least, we’re getting to play. You have to look at the positives.’’
COVID-19 regulations limits the crowds to 50% capacity, but “most people should be able to come,’’ Turney said.
Lomega is the top seed in both the boys and girls. The Lady Raiders, 12-0, beat Cherokee 75-43 in last year’s finals and are ranked No. 1 in Class B.
“I think if all the other teams formed an all-star team, they still couldn’t beat Lomega,’’ Turney said.
Lomega (12-0) faces the Cherokee JV at 11 a.m. Thursday, followed by Deer Creek-Lamont (0-9) vs. Cherokee (10-0), 1:40 p.m; Kremlin-Hillsdale JV vs. Ringwood (7-3), 4:20 p.m.; and Kremlin-Hillsdale (6-4) vs. Medford (3-4), 7 p.m.
Lomega’s boys take a 12-1 record against DCLA (3-5) at 12:20 p.m. It will be followed by Lomega JV vs. Cherokee (7-5), 3 p.m.; Kremlin-Hillsdale (2-8) vs. Timberlake (4-3), 5:40 p.m. and Ringwood (10-5) vs. Medford (6-2), 8:20 p.m.
The championships are set for 6 p.m. (girls) and 7:20 p.m. (boys) on Saturday.
Thursday and Friday’s first five games will be broadcast on KZLS (1640 AM) with the last three games of each day broadcast on KNID (107.1) All of Saturday’s games will be on KNID.
