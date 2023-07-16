Enid’s Karter Simon welcomed a pressure situation Saturday against the 2023 Padres of Wichita at the Big Fire Central Plains Classic at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Haiden Heide had singled in Caden Dodson to cut the Plainsmen lead to 3-2 with one out in the seventh. Simon, tiring after going six and one-third innings, struck out Garrett Hunnschell and Max Worrell to preserve the Enid one-run victory.
“I love situations like that,” Simon said. “I love it when you have to overcome whatever’s happening and working through it and trusting your guys. I knew the situation and I knew I needed to get it done and get after it.”
Enid assistant coach Tanner Black, piloting the team in absence of Plainsmen head coach Brad Gore, welcomed the chance to see how Simon would do under such pressure.
“It’s good for them in the long run when they are in that situation and it’s hot and your pitch count is up,” he said. “It was big for him. Karter was tough. He got tough when he needed to. He’s a Plainsman. That’s what being a Plainsman is about. He got it done.”
Simon allowed six hits while striking out five and walking four.
“You have to fight through it to get the win,” he said. “That was pretty big for my confidence. I was really working on getting the ball down and throwing the slider for strikes.”
The Plainsmen did not commit an error behind him.
Shortstop Aidan Robinson had five assists, including going to his left to rob Trip Wright of a base hit with the bases loaded and two out in the fourth.
“Whenever the ball is hit to him, I know we have an out,” Simon said. “He makes the best plays that he can.”
“You really can’t practice that,’’ Robinson said describing the play. “You do whatever you can. It’s always good to trust your abilities. Sometimes you just close your eyes and get it. All the hard work we put in in the winter, spring and fall carries over.”
Simon lost his shutout in the sixth when Klime Nguyen scored on a sac fly by Beau Dalion.
Simon ended up throwing 112 pitches.
“We needed him to go deep,” Black said. “His pitch count was really good up until the last two innings.”
The Plainsmen managed only five hits, but took advantage of opportunities early.
Keon Young opened the game with a double and scored on a double by Cooper Jarnagin.
Enid loaded the bases in the second after walks to Israel Gonzales, Gabe Goodpasture and Ethan Hill. Young singled Gonzales and Goodpasture to make it 3-2.
“Their pitchers were pretty good,” Robinson said. “The changeups were giving us trouble.”
The Plainsmen, 17-9-1 overall and 2-1 in pool play, will play Murderers Row at 12:15 p.m. Sunday in a semifinal. The Padres will play Topeka Stogies 18s at 10 a.m. The championship game is set for 2:30 p.m.
Young will pitch for the Plainsmen.
