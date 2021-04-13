Enid extended its winning streak to six after defeating Sand Springs, 6-5 in 14 innings on Monday night at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The teams went to extra innings tied 5-5 and they both went eight innings without a run until Garrett Shull landed an RBI single to right field which scored pinch runner Ashton Peterson for a walk-off win.
“It was just a heck of a baseball game,” Enid head coach Brad Gore said.
The Plainsmen needed just two pitchers against the Sandites. Blake Priest started and threw the first seven innings of the game, allowing eight hits and four earned runs while striking out eight batters and walking none. Enid went with Maddux Mayberry to finish out the game.
Enid head coach Brad Gore said that the team usually uses Tyler Holland for relief for Priest, but he went with Mayberry this time, and he wasn’t disappointed.
Mayberry threw seven innings without giving up a run. He allowed four hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
“I just felt like tonight we needed Maddux,” Gore said after the game. “The game was really tight, and I just felt like he was the guy to pull the trigger with, and he made believers out of us tonight.”
Both teams struggled to score runs through extra innings thanks to some tough defense on both sides. Sand Springs’ Brody Rutledge hit a fly ball that dropped right in front of Enid outfielder McCage Hartling, who scooped up the ball and fired it to home plate and the Sand Springs runner was tagged out for the third out.
The Plainsmen looked to have a shot to win the game in the 12th inning with runners on second and third base.
Garrett Brooks hit a line drive to centerfield that looked like it would bring in the winning run, but Sand Springs center fielder Cason Savage laid out for a diving catch that ended the inning with both runners stranded.
“It seemed like three or four innings in a row we had a chance to win the game,” Gore said.
Gore said he’s proud of the way his team has battled after a tough start to the season, which saw them sitting at 3-10. The Plainsmen have now won 11 of their last 12 with just three games left in the regular season.
“These guys are just playing hard right now,” Gore said, “and they’re doing really good things.”
After playing what was essentially a doubleheader on Monday night, the Plainsmen will have to be ready to come back with the same energy tomorrow night when they travel to Sand Springs for the rematch.
Gore said he expects his opponent to be ready.
“I’m sure at their place they’ll be ready to get after us,” he said. “They’ve got another good guy on the hill, but we do too, so it’ll be a lot of fun.”
The two district foes will play again on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Sand Springs.
