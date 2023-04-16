Enid News & Eagle
JONES — Garrett Shull and Brock Slater put on a power display to lead Enid past Jones, 16-8 in a non-district baseball game Saturday.
Shull was three-for-three, just missing a single to hit for the cycle. He drove in three runs and scored four more. He walked twice.
Slater was four-for-four with two singles, two doubles and a sacrifice fly. He drove in four runs and scored three times.
“They pitched to Garrett and he made them pay,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “Brock has really come on for us. He stepped up and got us some big hits.”
Every Plainsman in the batting order reached base or had a sacrifice. McCage Hartling was three-for-five with three RBI. Bennett Percival was two-for-five with three RBI.
Enid raised its record to 18-7 while Jones dropped to 12-10. The Plainsmen have won five straight.
Jones had taken a 5-3 lead with five runs in its half of the first but the Plainsmen took control with single runs in the second and third, three in the fourth and four in the sixth and seventh.
Jones had cut the lead to 8-7 with two runs in the fifth, but relievers Percival and Aidan Robinson held the Longhorns the rest of the game. Percival struck out two in one inning of work. Robinson had five strikeouts in the last two innings.
“They both threw outstanding,” Gore said. “They settled things down.”
Hartling’s two-RBI double was the big blow in a three-run EHS first.
Shull drove in James Humphrey, who had opened the inning with a double in the second.
Slater had a one-out double in the third and scored after a passed ball and a ground out by Percival.
Shull’s two-run homer was the big blow in a three-run fourth. Shull tripled and Hartling, Slater and Percival had RBI singles in the sixth. Slater’s two-RBI double and Percival’s RBI double were the big blows in the seventh.
The Plainsmen, currently second in District 6A-4 at 8-2, will travel to Bartlesville (6-3, 17-8) Monday before hosting the Bruins at David Allen Memorial Ballpark on Tuesday.
James Kennedy will pitch Monday while Percival will pitch Tuesday.
“If we keep doing what we’re capable of doing and play our style of ball, we have a good chance of having a good result,” Gore said.
