Newly-acquired Garrett Shull homered twice and drove in four runs to lead the Enid Majors to an 11-4 victory over previously unbeaten Marucci Elite at the Connie Mack World Series Qualifier Saturday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The victory put the defending national Connie Mack champion Majors to within two wins of going back to Farmington, N.M., to defend their championship.
Enid will play the winner of late Saturday’s late game between Marucci and the Express at 11:15 a.m. Sunday for the Bracket A championship. The winner goes to the championship game between the Bracket B champ (Texas Stix 18s or West Texas Elite).
All three teams were 3-1 in pool play but Enid got the bye having beaten both Marucci Elite and the Express (5-1 on Wednesday).
Shull, who was promoted to the Majors two weeks ago with the blessing of Plainsmen summer coach Brad Gore, made an impact with two-run homers in both the third and the sixth. He scored four runs overall after singling in the first and walking in the second.
He has been playing with the Majors for two weeks.
“It’s the beauty of Brad Gore,” Webb said. “Garrett is a special talent. We’re seeing that every day.”
Both homers were tape measure jobs by Shull, who has already committed to Oklahoma State and is considered to be one of the top infielders in his class nationwide.
“I knew they were gone,” said Shull about the homers. “It was time to go in there and help the team. I wasn’t playing defense (DH) today, so I wanted to do my best at the plate. I love the wood bats … it feels so good when you make contact.
“It’s a great group of guys that I’m playing with and I love playing with them. We’re trying to piece it together all the way through to make it to Farmington. We’re just going to grind it out and battle and give everything we got.”
The Majors, who had blown a 7-0 lead in an 8-7 loss to 316 Baseball Thursday, had some uncomfortable moments. A 7-0 lead after three innings was cut to 7-4 after Marucci scored twice in the fifth and sixth.
Shull’s homer ignited a four-run outburst in the sixth for the final seven-run margin.
“We’re playing some of the best Amateur players in the country, they are not going to quit over there,” Webb said. “We have to do a better job of finishing people off. We have had a hard time keeping leads. We play well for four or five innings and then we turn a switch. I don’t know what’s going on.”
Jaxon Gless had three RBI for the Majors with a two-RBI single in the first and an RBI single in the sixth. Jackson Smith scored three times. Solo Skalnik had an RBI single in the first and a sac fly in the second. Noah Smallwood scored twice and had an RBI.
Both teams had eight hits, but the Majors took advantage of 14 walks, seven of which scored.
“We’re doing a better job of being less unselfish at home plate,” Webb said.
Enid starter Danny Satterlee had a shutout for four innings before giving up two runs each in the fifth and sixth. He struck out three and walked three before giving way to Brennan Morgan in the seventh, who struck out two and walked two.
University of Central Oklahoma signee Brett Pense will throw the 11:15 a.m. game. If Enid wins that, Webb said “Johnny Whole Staff” would go in the championship game.
“It’s going to be all hands on deck,” Webb said. “Getting the bye was big.”
