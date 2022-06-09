Playing with wood bats suited old school Garrett Shull just fine in the Enid Plainsmen’s 10-4 victory over the OK Drillers Atwood in the first day of the Connie Mack State Tournament Wednesday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
Shull went two for three with an RBI triple in the fourth, an RBI double in the fifth and a sacrifice fly in the second for his three RBI.
“I like it a lot more than metal,” said the Oklahoma State commitment. “I love the sound coming off the bat.”
Shull’s triple was the big blow in five-run fourth which Enid scored all five of its runs with two outs to take a 7-4 lead. It added three more in the fifth.
McCage Hartling was two-for-four with two RBI. James Humphrey was one for two with a double in the second and two runs scored. Brock Slater was one for one and scored twice. Dallas Goodpasture had a bloop RBI single in the fourth. Seth Carlson had an RBI infield single in the first.
The Plainsmen took advantage of eight walks and scored twice off wild pitches.
“It’s a whole different game with wood,’’ Shull said. “Anytime you can go out there and get eight or nine hits like we did, it’s a good day. We were ready to play and we swung the bats real good.”
“We had some guys come with big knocks in big situations,” said Enid coach Brad Gore. “Anytime you win a game in this (state) tournament, you feel good about it.”
Ace Jake Kennedy allowed three hits and four runs over five and one-third innings. He struck out five but hurt himself with six walks. The Drillers scored twice in the second on a two-RBI double by Riley Matheson and twice in the fourth on an RBI single by Josh Trout and an error. Israel Gonzales retired both batters he faced.
“Jake threw the ball pretty well,” Gore said. “The only time he got in trouble was when he got behind a bit … but we got some timely hits and Jake recovered really well. He battled hard and stayed in there.”
The Plainsmen will open the round robin tournament Thursday with games against the OK Travelers at 9 a.m. and OKC Sandlot Kelley at 11:15 a.m.
Gore said he will pitch Aidan Robinson in Game 1 and Seth Carlson in Game 2.
Other games Thursday will pit OK Drillers Bridges against OK Express at 1:309, Drillers Atwood and OKC Sandlot Kelley at 3:45, SWAT Academy against Shockers Black at 6 and Shockers Black against the Enid Majors at 8:15.
KCRC will broadcast the Plainsmen and the Majors games.
