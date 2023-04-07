After starting the season on a bit of a slump, Enid’s Garrett Shull has been on fire as of late.
The junior moved from the second spot in the lineup to lead off on March 27 against Booker T Washington (Tulsa) and since then, things haven’t been the same.
Shull started the season in the third spot in the lineup, but only played there one game. Between that and his 11 games in the second spot in the lineup, Shull was eight-of-23 with two RBI, 15 walks and one homer.
“I started off the year and wasn’t getting pitched to. I was getting walked a lot,” Shull said.
Enid coach Brad Gore made a change in the lineup in late March, moving Shull to lead off.
Since then, Shull is 10-of-18 with 13 RBI, five homers and just two walks.
“Coach Gore made a change to move me to the one-hole and make guys challenge me the first at-bat,” Shull said. “I think it was a really good, needed adjustment. I hopped in there. It’s a whole different mentality. I’m still trying to figure it out as I go, but these last few weeks, I’ve figured it out with the bat.”
All of Shull’s six homers have come since March 24. After driving in his first run of the season in the second game of the season, Shull went six games without one and didn’t have his first multi-RBI game until the 15th game of the season.
In the last five games, Shull has eight hits, 12 RBI and four homers.
“He is finding his rhythm and finding his timing,” Gore said. “He has his stroke going and we are thankful he is getting his rhythm and timing down. He works hard at this game so I’m really proud of him.”
The walks came early and often over the first 10 games. Shull was walked 13 times and had four multi-walk games.
“They do that to a lot of people in the state,” Shull said. “Teams don’t want to get hurt and give up a long ball, so they would rather go after somebody else. We have guys behind me that can put the bat on the ball just as good. Being in the line hole now, I have a little more behind me and hopefully these guys try to come at me more.”
For Shull, it’s not a disrespectful sign, it’s just the opposite. It’s almost a badge of honor.
“It’s a sign of respect to walk up to the plate and have the umpire look at you and tell you to go to first base,” Shull said. “I’d like to get pitched to. It’s a little frustrating, but at the end of the day it helps me stats-wise.”
Moving in the lineup wasn’t the only change for Shull this season. After playing shortstop last season, Shull is in the outfield this season, where most people believe he will play at the next level, whether it’s the majors or at Oklahoma State.
“It was an adjustment,” he said. “Outfield is where I’m going to be at the next level. It was a long process and a lot of talking, but we decided outfield was best for me. I can run balls down, use my speed and then come back in the dugout and put the bat on the ball.”
For Shull, the change wasn’t hard, but took a bit of time,
:I’ve always had a good read on the ball,” he said. “It took me a bit of time to learn how the ball comes off the bat. but I picked it up pretty quick.”
Moving to lead off also helps Shull set the table for other guys. Both Brock Slate and McCage Hartling have more than 10 RBI this season. Slater has 13, while Hartling has 15.
“Those guys behind me, obviously if someone gets on base it’s a lot easier for the guy at the plate. The pitcher doesn’t want to walk another guy or give up another base, so he has to execute pitches and come at them,” Shull said. “That really helps the guys behind me and as a team.”
Since starting 6-0, The Plainsmen are 5-6 coming into Friday’s game at Mustang. That run includes a five-game losing streak after the 6-0 run to begin the season.
“We started off thinking we were going to beat everybody, we were on fire,” Shull said. “Baseball is a game of ups and downs and you have to roll with it. We hit that lull and everybody was kind of down. It was something that was hard to get out of, but the guys are fighters. We fought out of it and now we are back to swinging it like we should be.”
