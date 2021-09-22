For the second season in a row, Macie Andrews has shown her mettle as the starting pitcher for the Lady Longhorns.
A year ago, as a sophomore, Andrews was Chisholm’s ace, finishing with a 13-4 record in the circle. She was named All-District and All-Conference and was a threat at the plate, batting .548 with 20 stolen bases. Area softball coaches chose Andrews as the 2020 Enid News & Eagle All-Northwest Softball team.
But those accomplishments don’t tell the entire story of her sophomore season.
Andrews said she first started to feel pain in her arm at the beginning of the 2020 season, but didn’t see it as a concern. As the season wore on, the pain started to become harder to ignore.
“I just fought through it,” Andrews said. “I kept working … because I wanted to help my team as much as possible and I didn’t want to let them down in any possible way.”
With about two weeks remaining in the season, Chisholm head coach Kevin Burns pulled Andrews from the rotation. She continued to help her team in other ways, by batting and playing in the field, but Burns said it became clear after a couple games that she needed to rest.
So Andrews rested for a week, never touching a ball during that time as her team closed out a 24-12 regular season. The Lady Longhorns hosted regionals that Thursday, with their first game coming against No. 4 seeded Marlow.
On Wednesday night, Andrews went out to the practice field and threw overhand for the first time in a week.
The Lady Longhorns went on to fall to Marlow, 6-0, putting them in a do-or-die situation, needing to win four games in a day and a half to advance to the state tournament.
“I talked to Macie and I said, ‘Look, if you’re ready to go, we’re one game out from being eliminated,” Burns said.
Andrews started in the evening game against Lexington and won. Then, the next morning, the Lady Longhorns started Andrews again, and she defeated Marlow in a rematch. She then led her team to a win over Chandler that afternoon (1-0), and then again in the if-necessary game (4-2) that evening to advance to the state tournament.
Andrews pitched 28 innings from Thursday afternoon to Friday evening. Burns said it eventually got to the point where Andrews needed a heating pad in the dugout to keep her arm loose in between innings.
“She just gutted it out,” he said.
Andrews focused on return to state tournament
Andrews’ doctors determined that the source of the injury wasn’t her arm like she had originally thought. Her shoulder that was the source of the pain, due to an irregularity in her shoulder that they suspected had been there since she was born.
Doctors told her the injury was likely aggravated from over-use and she was recommended to sit out while her shoulder healed.
Andrews was out for six months after the season was over while she did physical therapy three days a week.
This season she’s continued to be a difference-maker for the Lady Longhorns.
Burns has only been playing Andrews in the circle during district games in an attempt to protect her injured shoulder. She started last week against Alva and hit and inside-the-park home run down the right foul line in the fourth inning. The official clarified after Andrews had ran the bases that the ball had actually landed foul, so the run didn’t count.
Several pitches later, she hit the ball down the same line and made it all the way around the bases for another inside-the-park home run — and this time it counted.
“She’s just a spark-plug,” Burns said. “She leads off for us, and she gets the offense going and when she gets on base, she can wreak havoc on the bases with her speed.”
In addition to playing for Chisholm, Andrews travels to McKinney, Texas, to practice with her travel ball team. Andrews is getting ready to go on an official visit with Stephen F. Austin according to Burns.
Andrews said she’s gained a lot from her time at Chisholm.
“A loving team, I’ve gained so many friendships and memories,” she said. “Coach Burns has helped me so much and gave me such a great experience these last three years. I’m definitely grateful to be a part of this team.”
The Lady Longhorns are 20-12, and are in second place in District 3A-1 with a 10-2 record in district play. First-place Perry is 1-1 against Chisholm this season, having lost the most recent meeting 3-2.
