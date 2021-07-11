Cade Shatwell had a forgettable opening in his debut for the Enid Majors against NOLA Jazz in bracket play Saturday at the Connie Mack South Plains Regional at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
He walked lead-off hitter Gavin Schultz and allowed a towering two-run homer by Matthew Russo.
The rest was unforgettable.
Shatwell allowed only a single by Darian Duhon in the second in a 79-pitch gem and Duhon was forced at second on a double play. He retired the last 13 batters he faced with four strikeouts as the Majors run-ruled the Jazz, 10-2 in six innings to advance to a 10 a.m. semifinal against the OK Drillers Sunday. The Drillers defeated 316 Baseball Elliott 4-3 Saturday night.
“He’s a dude,’’ said Majors coach Kris Webb. “I wasn’t worried because I know what he is like … there was no reason to push the panic button. He knows what he is and he showed that. Hats off to him, he’s a talented young man.’’
Shatwell, an OSU commit and a senior-to-be at Edmond Santa Fe, stayed calm and collected.
“You have to block those things out,’’ he said. “You just stay mature out there and relax and stay calm. I felt more comfortable and relaxed as the game went on.’’
Shatwell was effective with both his curve and fastball and let his defense do the work.
“I just tried to pitch to contact,’’ he said.
Shatwell, by going the distance, further saved the Majors’ pitching for Sunday. If the 22-0 Majors win at 10 a.m., they will play in the finals at 3:30 p.m. for a trip to the Connie Mack World Series, which begins July 23 in Farmington, N.M.
Enid won last year’s regional, but didn’t get to make their first-ever trip to the World Series because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’re going to go with the same strategy — score more runs than the other team,’’ Webb said. “We have some horses in the stable and we’re ready to go. You couldn’t ask for a better situation.’’
Shatwell was backed by an 11-hit attack, which included a two-run homer by Bryce Logan, three hits by Zandt Payne and a double and a triple by Carson Benge, who scored twice.
Benge’s two-RBI triple in the first was the big blow in a three-run first. Enid added one in the third and two in the fourth, fifth and sixth. Every starter either scored a run or had an RBI.
“They punched us in the mouth and we did a good job coming off the canvas and throwing a few punches back,’’ Webb said.
“Just to come back and hit them back in the mouth was big for us,’’ Benge said.
Benge has punched a lot of people in the mouth in the tournament going 11 of 14 for a .783 average.
“I’m seeing the ball really well now,’’ he said. “I’m feeling my swing. I hope I can stay hot the next two games.’’
Logan reached base four times. Payne opened the fifth with a double, and a batter later, Logan hit a pitch over the left-field fence to make it 8-1.
“It felt so good,’’ he said. “I got around on it and lifted it a little more than I thought I did. The wind pushed it out, but I hit it very well.’’
Payne scored on a sac fly by Cayden Brumbaugh in the second. Brumbaugh and Benge scored in the fourth on a sac fly by Ian Daugherty and a double by Ty Hammock.
Hammock opened the seventh with a single and scored on a bases-loaded walk by Kade Goeke. Drake Kerr, who had walked, scored the game-ending run on a wild pitch.
“I think we got it now,’’ Logan said. “We’re very confident. We fight hard every inning. It’s fun. You couldn’t ask for much more.’’
In the other quarterfinal games, MVP Heath beat Dallas Mustangs 2-1, and Sandlot defeated UBC Warren, 3-2.
The other semifinal is set for 12:30 p.m.
