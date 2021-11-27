SHATTUCK — Shattuck is still Shattuck.
Despite being slowed by injuries and having finished third in District B-2. the Indians showed their methodical power in a 30-14 victory over Pioneer in a Class B quarterfinal at Bullard Field Friday.
The Mustangs, the B-7 champions, finished the season at 10-3.
Jesse Gibson scored on runs of five, three and one yards as well as a four-yard touchdown pass from Braden Whipple to cap four time-consuming drives (66 yards on 3 plays, 46 yards on 11 plays, 59 yards on 14 plays and 53 yards on 11 plays).
Gibson ran for 212 yards on 33 carries.
“Gibson was like a bowling ball,’’ Overstreet said. “We would hit him and he would bounce away. We just ran into a good, physical team.’’
Ty Parker hit Robbert Newberg on touchdown passes of seven and five yards, but the Indians were able to take command early, to take the run-orienated Mustangs out of their game plan. Pioneer ran for a season-low 10 yards on 27 carries.
“Shattuck year-in and year-out is a very physical football team that will take it to you and make you like it,’’ said Pioneer coach Gus Overstreet. “I’m very proud of our kids. They didn’t quit and fought all the way until the buzzer.’’
The Mustang touchdowns came on Pioneer’s first and last series of the game.
The first Parker to Newborn pass capped off an 11-play, 51-yard drive, while the second capped a six-play, 42-yard drive.
After Gibson’s fourth touchdown, Leyton Parker appeared to answer back with a kickoff return for a score, but that was called back and the Mustangs started on their own 24. They lost 19 yards on a three-and-out series.
“If we could have gotten that touchdown, it could have been totally different,’’ Overstreet said.
After the first touchdown, the Mustangs had two three-and-outs, and had another drive stopped by an interception. Ty Parker was 11-of-17 for 80 yards.
“We started shooting ourselves in the foot,’’ Overstreet said. “We just made mistakes and they capitalized on them. I am very proud of Ty Parker, he did a good job throwing the ball. I couldn’t have asked more of him.’’
Pioneer’s defense did hold Shattuck on downs at the 31 and 22 on the second and third series of the second half to keep the Mustangs somewhat in the game.
Overstreet praised Newberg’s play on defense. Newberg was credited with 17 tackles — 14 unassisted and three assisted. Rowdy Hoy had eight unassisted and two assisted stops.
Shattuck, 10-2, will face district rival Laverne (12-0) at a neutral site in next week’s semifinals.
The Tigers scored 52 points in the first quarter in eliminating Summit Christian, 68-9 behind Felix Teal, who rushed for 152 yards on five carries and three touchdows and Gabe Lovell, who had 97 yards on three carries and three scores.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.