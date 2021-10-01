HELENA — Ethan Jenlink threw five touchdowns passes Friday to lead Timberlake to a 59-14 win over Welch and give coach Brian Severin the 200th win of his career.
Jenlink only threw eight passes, completing seven for 186 yards. Three of his scoring passes went to Merric Judd, covering 49, 55 and 11 yards. Judd also ran 30 yards for a touchdown.
Jenlink also threw touchdown passes of 4 yards to J.J. Pippin and 34 yards to Avery Wallace. Pippin ran 51 yards for another score.
The Tigers put the game away early, scoring 38 points in the first quarter. The game ended at the half on the 45-point mercy rule.
Carter Sands also ran 38 yards for a score.
Timberlake had the ball for only 18 offensive plays, rolling up 368 yards.
The Tigers, 5-0 overall and 2-0 in district, will be at Deer Creek-Lamont next week.
OBA 52, SUNRISE CHRISTIAN 6
WICHITA, Kan. — Quarterback Bodie Boydstun accounted for six touchdowns as Oklahoma Bible Academy beat Sunrise Christian 52-6.
Boydstun threw three touchdown passes, covering 5 and 9 yards to Jakob Colby and 35 yards to Jud Cheatham. Boydstun also ran 1, 6 and 4 yards for scores.
Ian Eastin ran 1 yard for the other Trojan touchdown.
Boydstun completed 11 of 15 passes for 214 yards. He also carried the ball four times for 44 yards.
Cheatham ran six times for 99 yards and caught two passes for 67 more yards.
The Trojans had the ball for 28 offensive plays and rolled up 363 yards.
OBA, 4-1, will be at home against Crossings Christian next week.
LUTHER 47, CHISHOLM 0
LUTHER — Chisholm’s struggles continued as the Longhorns fell to Luther 47-0.
“We had some positive plays but we keep shooting ourselves in the foot,” said coach Lyle Welsh. “That’s the way it goes.’’
Chisholm freshman linebacker Easton John was hurt in the game and taken to the hospital in an ambulance, Welsh said. There was no update on his condition available.
The Longhorns, 0-5 and 0-2 in district, will be at home against Perry next week.
GARBER 58, OKEENE 34
OKEENE — Tye Chester ran for three touchdowns and Bretty Howry threw for three scores to power undefeated Garber to a 58-34 win over Okeene.
Chester scored on runs of 37, 3 and 34 yards.
Howry, who threw for 300 yards, connected on scoring plays of 27 and 4 yards to Solomon Bishop and 35 yards to David Nagel.
Carson Schovanec and Mark Bishop also scored for the Wolverines.
Brody Jinkens paced the Whippets. He ran 27, 1 and 13 yards for touchdowns and threw a scoring pass of 55 yards to Bryer Roberts.
William Karbs scored on a 1-yard run for Okeene.
The Wolverines, 5-0, will be at home next week against Pioneer, Okeene, 1-4, will be at Ringwood.
FAIRVIEW 53, THOMAS 13
THOMAS — Fairview remained undefeated with a resounding 53-13 win over Thomas.
Isaac Burris, Blake Perez and Kennan Clark all scored twice for the Yellowjackets. Austin Houk scored once. Quarterback Jack Bernard had two touchdown passes.
“It was a really good win,” coach Robert Bernard said. “Defensiverly, we executied to what we wanted them to do. The whole defense played well.”
Fairview, 5-0 overall and 2-0 in district, will be at home next week against Burns Flat-Dill City.
WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 55, DCLA 0
BARTLESVILLE — Homestanding Wesleyan Christian kept Deer Creek-Lamont winless, beating the Eagles 55-0.
DCLA, 0-5 overall and 0-2 in district, will be at home next week against undefeated Timberlake.
KINGFISHER 30, DOUGLASS 28
OKLAHOMA CITY — Alan Munoz kicked a 25-yard field goal with 26 seconds left to give Kingfisher a 30-28 win over Douglass.
The teams traded touchdowns through the first three quarters, with the difference being a missed extra point by Kingfisher after the Yellowjackets’ fourth score.
The only score in the fourth quarter was Munoz’s game-winning kick.
Jax Sternberger scored three touchdowns on runs of 1, 28 and 6 yards for Kingfisher. He also threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jake Reagan.
Kingfisher had leads of 7-0, 14-7, 21-14 and 27-21 in the game.
Kaleb Moore threw fourth touchdown passes for Douglass.
The Yellowjackets, 4-1 overall and 2-0 in district, will be at home next week against McLoud.
RINGWOOD 28, TURPIN 26
RINGWOOD — Ringwood rallied late in the game to beat Turpin 28-26.
Cade Conway scored on a 3-yard run with 41 seconds left, and Jaxon Meyer added the two-point conversion for the Red Devils.
An interception by Meyer on a pass that glanced off and official helped set up the winning score.
Conway also scored Ringwood’s third touchdown on a 3-yard run. Meyer scored on runs of 7 and 9 yards.
Ringwood, 4-1, will be at home next week against Okeene.
HENNESSEY 36, NEWKIRK 28
HENNESSEY — Sebastian Gonzalez threw four touchdown passes and Hennessey held off Newkirk 36-28.
Newkirk closed the gap to 29-28 in the fourth quarter on a 77-yard touchdown pass from Clayton Bergman to Landen Zap, but Weston Smith ran the kickoff back 74 yards for a score to seal the win for the Eagles.
Gonzalez threw a pair of 25-yard scoring passes to Seth Simunek, as well as an 11-yard pass to Langston Smith and a 64-yarder to Weston Smith.
Gonzalez ended the game 19 of 30 for 321 yards.
The Eagles led 29-6 at the half, only to see Newkirk rally in the second half.
Hennessey, 3-2 overall and 1-1 in district, will be at Blackwell next week.
WAURIKA 66, CANTON 48
CANTON — Waurika won a high-scoring game 66-48 over Canton.
The loss drops the Tigers to 3-2. They will be at home next week against Seiling.
MEDFORD 94, COPAN 48
MEDFORD — Medford evened its record at 2-2 win a resounding 94-48 win over Medford.
The Cardinals, who are 2-0 in district, will be at home next week against Wesleyan Christian.
OCS 53, ALVA 19
ALVA — Oklahoma Christian School remained unbeaten following a 53-19 win over Alva.
The Goldbugs fall to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in district. They will be at home next week against Luther
