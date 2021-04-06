Enid pitchers Blake Priest and Tyler Holland followed the script for Senior Night in the Plainsmen’s 10-0 run-rule victory over District 6A-3 rival Putnam City at David Allen Memorial Ballpark Monday.
Priest allowed only one hit and struck out seven while walking two in four innings of work. Holland completed the shutout in the fifth allowing one hit but striking out three.
“I think Bradley (EHS coach Gore) likes the 1-2 punch of me and Tyler,’’ Priest said. “There wasn’t much going on in my head (about Senior Night). It’s special, but it’s just another game. I just put it in there to see if they could hit it.’’
Priest didn’t walk a batter until the fourth. Gore attributed that to Priest throwing two innings in a 6-2 win over Edmond North on Saturday.
“When he gets work at the end of the week, he has more command,’’ Gore said. “Those 25 to 30 pitches really helps him. His arm may be a little tired, but that’s good.’’
Priest agrees with the theory.
“When I don’t get those days between starts, I’m trying to do too much,’’ he said.
Holland was pleased to have a good game on Senior Night.
“It sure feels good to show up on Senior Night and get three strikeouts,’’ he said.
Junior Aydan Voitik ended the game on the run rule in the fifth when he singled in McGage Hartling and Jake Kennedy, who had walked and stole a base.
The other EHS seniors also made their presence felt as the Plainsmen scored three in the first, two in the second, fourth and fifth and one in the third.
Kade Goeke was two for two with two runs scored and two stolen bases. He was singled in by Garrett Shull in the first to open the first.
Garrett Brooks was one for two with an two-RBI single in the fourth to score Seth Carlson and Goeke. Dallas Goodpasture, Brooks’ courtesy runner, came home on a Hartling fielders choice for Enid’s other run in the first.
Maddux Mayberry was one for two with a double in the second and a run scored. His sacrifice fly in the third scored McGage Hartling, who had singled. He scored on a Shull sac fly in the second.
Jake McCool reached base twice and caught a pop fly in the second.
“It’s always good to get a win on Senior Night for the seniors,’’ Gore said. “All the seniors made contributions. It was a good night all around. Blake threw the ball well, he’s a guy that we’re going to count on a lot.’’Putnam City only got two runners to second.The Plainsmen, 10-11 overall and 2-5 in district, will travel to Putnam City Tuesday with Kennedy scheduled to pitch. EHS has won six of its last seven games.
