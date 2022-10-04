Senior Night was just what the Oklahoma Bible Academy volleyball team hoped it would be.
The team’s seven seniors, Mary Watson O’Neill, Clara Caldwell, Abigail Keller, Gabby Warnock, Zoe Holmes, Becca Benjamin and Emma Butler, went out winners in their home finale over Oklahoma Christian Academy, 3-0 (25-12, 25-10, 25-16) to boost their record to 17-13 going into the playoffs.
“It was fun,’’ said Lady Trojans coach Randy Roth. “We got everybody in there. You want to do that kind of thing for sure on senior night.’’
OBA jumped out to a 6-0 led in the first set with Butler serving for five straight points and never looked back.
The Lady Trojans trailed only twice in the second set (1-0, 2-1), breaking the game open with a seven-point spurt to take a 17-5 advantage. Caldwell served for six straight points in that stretch.
Butler, in the third set, had three aces in a five-point serving run to give OBA a 15-9 advantage. The Eagles couldn’t get any closer than four points (19-15) after that.
“The best thing about tonight was our senior group as a unit,’’ Roth said. “We haven’t been able to play that group as a team all year. For them to respond like that and win a match is a positive thing. It was a good way to go into the playoffs (against Tuttle at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincoln Christian).’’
Benjamin said the night was emotional for her and the seniors.
“It was a great time,’’ she said. “We have been together for at least four years. I liked how we played. We were able to set some things up and try some different things. We played well and we were able to keep the pressure on and our foot on the gas.’’
Holmes has learned to appreciate the sport even more after missing the first half of the campaign with injuries.
“It feels so good to play again,’’ she said. “I’m really happy. We played great. It was so fun, it was a little bit emotional out there. I’m excited for the playoffs.’’
Roth said it was good for Holmes and Caldwell, who also recently returned from an injury to get some reps before the playoffs.
“Any reps we can get for them is a good thing,’’ he said.
The Lady Trojans — if they can avenge an earlier 3-0 loss to Tuttle — would play the Lincoln-Douglass winner in the finals for a trip to the 4A state tournament.
“We’re ready to get them,’’ Benjamin said.
The win was the 97th dual win for the OBA seniors.
“They have done a lot for our program,’’ Roth said. “They have been through a lot of really high highs. We’re going to celebrate them tonight and then get back in the gym tomorrow.’’
