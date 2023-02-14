Senior Cody Higbee has given maturity to a sophomore-freshman dominated Enid boys swim team.
“I’ve tried to be a leader,’’ said Higbee, who will be swimming the 200 IM, the 100 breast as well as legs on the 200 medley and 200 free relays Thursday and Friday at the Class 6A state meet at Edmond’s Mitch Park.
“I don’t know if I have been a good leader or not, that’s for the team to decide but you know it’s been cool to be a senior.’’
EHS coach Samuel Stewart answers affirmative to the leadership question.
“He is the hardest working guy on the team,’’ Stewart said. “He leads by example. He is really good about staying on guys who might slack off. He sets a good example and is a good leader.’’
Higbee overcame a bout with epilepsy, which sidelined him for a couple of years before retuning to swimming at EHS.
His first seizure came when he was in the pool. His brother and now EHS teammate Taylor pulled him out.
“That (epilepsy) just happen through the development of my younger brain in puberty,’’ Higbee said. “After a couple of years, it just went away/‘’
He gained a lot of weight during his absence from the sport. He is prouder of losing the weight than he was overcoming epilepsy.
“You burn a lot of calories,’’ Higbee said of what swimming did for him. “If you want a high performance, you want to eat healthy carbs and proteins.’’
The discipline that allowed him to lose the weight, carried over to other areas.
“The biggest thing about swimming is having the discipline to show up for practice every single day,’’ Higbee said, “and putting in the effort regardless of how you feel. You have to be disciplined and focused in your technique or you won’t be successful.’’
Higbee, the leader, will talk to someone if he sees their technique is off or might be down.
“I tell them to keep a positive attitude and positive motivation,’’ he said. “I tell them their next race is going to be great.’’
He has been tapering the last week and a half for state. He tries to get 10 to 11 hours of sleep the two days before a meet. That is easier now without 6 a.m. practices.
“It’s fun because you don’t have to work as hard and you let your body recover,’’ Higbee said. “The other things that you have to do on is focus more on stretching and what you’re eating.’’
Higbee is seeded 19th in the 200 IM (2:13.81) and 17th in the 100 breast (1:08.16). Higbee, Luke Rogers, Weston Stewart and Carson Nault are seeded seventh in the 200 medley relay (1:46.21) and seventh in the 200 free relay (1:35.63).
He hopes to break 2:16 in the 200 IM and “just do well and maybe medal in the 100 breast and relays.’’
“It’s been a great year,’’ Higbee said. “We have a super young team and we haven’t competed as well as we did last year (third in state) but for their experience and age, it’s been a blast.’’
It’s been a blast to swim with Taylor, who is seeded 22nd in the 100 butterfly (1:01.33) and 16th in the 500 free (5:28.28). Taylor, Hudson Plummer, Kal-El Hooper and Thomas Kissinger are seeded 14th in the 400 free relay (3:51.02).
“It’s pretty cool being with Taylor,’’ Higbee said. “He can be a turd sometimes and because we’re brothers we fight a little bit but we also have fun. We’re really close in the water.’’
Higbee plans to continue swimming. He will compete with a club team in Provo, Utah while preparing to move up to the varsity at Brigham Young University where will major in business and minor in psychology
““I’m an entrepreneur and hope to have my own business,’’ he said
Higbee’s hobby is rock climbing, which he says “is good because you get a lot of sunlight which is good for your health.’’
He is going to his third state meet. The experience is good for preparing.
“I wouldn’t say it’s emotional for me,’’ Higbee said. “It’s more exciting. It’s going to be a good time.’’
Besides the Hoopers, others Plainsmen to be competing include:
• Stewart, who is seeded 10th in the 200 free, 1:50.72 and sixth in the 500 free, 4:59.16.
• Rogers, who is seeded 24th in the 200 IM, 2:16.06 and 10th in the 100 back, 58.41.
• Nault, who is seeded 11th in the 50 free (23.43) and 16th in the 100 free (52.08).
• Plummer, who is seeded 19th in the 100 butterfly (59.45).
“Weston is going to place high and Cody should make the finals,’’ said coach Stewart. “Luke is coming on great. We have great relays who can finish in the top five. the 200 medley could win it if all four splits come together at the same time.’’
