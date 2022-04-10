No. 4-ranked Seminole State (16-0 conference, 27-1 overall) ran its winning streak to 23 straight by sweeping a doubleheader from Northern Oklahoma College Enid, 13-3 and 10-1 Saturday in Region 2 softball action.
The Lady Jets, 5-15 in conference and 13-25 overall, have lost seven straight.
The Belles delivered the knockout punches early with eight runs (three in the first and five in the second) in the opener and a six-spot in the nightcap.
Seminole had five homers in the first game: Avery Clark, Bobbi Leitha, Shakyrah Gladness, McKenna Johnson and Kamryn Garvie. Leitha also homered in the nightcap.
The Lady Jets did have nine hits in the opener with Waukomis’ Slater Eck going three-for-three with two runs scored, an RBI and a triple. Camaryn Alexander and Chloe Middleton were both two-for-three with two RBI. Middleton had a double. Seminole’s Julie Stinson struck out nine in going the distance
Seminole’s Tess Eubanks limited the Lady Jets to two hits in the nightcap — a triple by Eck and a single by Alexander — while striking out six. Alexis Enslinger drove in Eck in the third for the Lady Jets’ lone run.
NOC Enid will travel to Connors for a 2 p.m. doubleheader Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.