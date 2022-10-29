Coming into Saturday's Division I Region II women's soccer final, NOC Tonkawa hadn't allowed a goal in six games. That changed in a 5-2 loss to Seminole State in the tournament finals at Allen Family Field at Advance Soccer Complex.
Seminole State scored about 20 seconds into the tournament final.
"It was huge to get an early goal," said Seminole State coach Dan Hill. "There are a lot of great teams in region two soccer in Oklahoma. We knew Tonakwa would be ready to play and we wanted to come out and play our best."
Marisol Gomez got things started for the Trojans as Seminole State shut Tonkawa out in the first half, leading 3-0 with goals added by Nanako Seki and Tatum Tallas.
The second half started much the same, when Ayano Wyatt, the season MVP, scored in the first minute of the half to put Seminole State up 4-0. Wyatt had another goal later in the game called back after an offsides call.
"It was a physical game," she said. "I'm happy with the outcome. We played hard all day."
Tonkawa got on the board in the 21st minute when Jasmine Furra scored. Furra had a plethora of shots on goal in the first half, along with a penalty kick that was missed early in the first half, the Mavs' best scoring chance of the opening 45 minutes.
The Trojans' Chelsea Vilca added Seminole State's fourth and final goal in the 23rd minute.
Tonkawa got its second goal in the 33rd when Chloe Wilkins scored.
The loss ends the Mavs' season and the Tonkawa career of Enid's Mia Yerian, who will look to move to a four-year school after this season and already has a few offers from NAIA schools, said Tonkawa coach Michael DuRoy.
