ENID, Okla. — Enid’s Mary Isbell will be taking a quiet confidence when she throws the shot put Friday and the discus Saturday at her first-ever state Class 6A state track meet at Yukon.
Isbell emphasizes form and style “are more powerful than talking crap,’’ but self-belief might be the most important for her.
“I think confidence can add at least two feet to your throws,’’ she said during a Pacers practice Tuesday. “Just believing in yourself is pretty darn important.’’
Isbell, who only went out for track last year as a sophomore, has gone from not throwing 25 feet to having a throw of 35-6 Saturday to finish third at regionals and earning an automatic berth for state. She was fourth in the discus with a personal best 36-4 to earn an at-large berth. Isbell is seeded ninth in the shot and 15th in the discus.
“I’m really proud of myself,’’ Isbell said. “Coach (Lori) Palmer and coach (Braylon) Hyder (assistant coaches) helped me a lot.”
“I’m real excited about state,’’ Isbell said. “I’m a little nervous, but I’m just happy I made it. I just want to do well. There’s no pressure.’’
She wants to break 100 feet in the discus and 36 feet in the shot put. The confidence level rose after going over 35 feet for the first time Saturday
“That was my goal all year,’’ she said. “I’ve come a long way in a year. I just need to finish ahead of one of the girls seeded ahead of me to make the finals.’’
Isbell played basketball as a sophomore but found track to be more to her liking. She had originally gone out because her friends were on the team.
“I just enjoyed it more,’’ Isbell said. “It’s hard to explain. It’s fun. This year I really got into it.’’
She is close to teammates and fellow throwers Emma Holland, Savannah Crawford and Katelyn Honigsberg.
Throwers are usually known for their psyche and hollering out to get everything in their throws — not Isbell. She prepares by running and stretching.
“I think staying loose is important,’’ she said. “I usually just show up. I don’t do anything to get psyched up. The discus is more form. If you have a good rotation, you can launch it. The shot is more strength than anything.’’
Isbell is a straight A student and was one of 14 4.0 students that have allowed the Pacers to repeat as state academic champions.
“I take a lot of pride in my grades,’’ she said. “It takes a lot of discipline to be successful in both.’’
“She is a great kid,’’ said Enid coach Steve Bloom. “She works hard every day.’’
Taylor Woods is tied for the fourth seed in the high jump, which will take place Friday. She cleared 5-4 for the first time at regionals. Bloom said she just needs to “not think about it.’’
The 3,200 relay of Sarah Bonebrake, Esmeralda Solis, Sophia Faulk and Brionna Clayton are seeded 16th for Friday’s 3,200 relay. Bloom said he expects the quartet “to give it there all’’ and enjoy the moment.
The academic state championship trophy will be awarded Saturday.
