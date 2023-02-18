By Bruce Campbell
For the Enid News & Eagle
SEILING — Defending state champion Seiling ended OBA’s girls 16-game winning streak, 66-43 in the regional winners bracket finals Saturday.
The Lady Wildcats never trailed in raising their record to 23-1. They had four players in double figures. Clara Caldwell and Brianna Colby both had 10 to pace OBA, now 21-3. The Lady Trojans will face Ripley at 6 Thursday in an area losers bracket quarterfinal. Seiling meets Frontier at 6 Friday in the winners bracket finals.
“We’re OK,’’ said OBA coach Randy Roth. “We’re still alive and that’s the important thing.’’
Seiling’s boys completed the sweep of the Trojans, 57-25. The Wildcats, 22-1, led the entire game with quarter leads of 12-4, 33-13 and 42-16.
“Seiling is an awfully good team,’’ said OBA coach Trey Johnson. “The important thing is we’re still alive.’’
The Trojans will face Ripley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the area loses bracket finals.
Owens led the Trojans with seven points. Seiling will face Okay for the area title at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WAUKOMIS 54, SHATTUCK 47 (G)
SEILING — Kynslee Cue had 20 and Torre Rhodes had 13 as the 19-9 Lady Chiefs won the consolation championship with three wins out of the losers bracket. The Lady Chiefs, 19-9, had quarter leads of 13-5, 31-25 and 41-37.
Waukomis will play Garber at 1:30 p.m. in the area losers bracket quarters at the Stride Bank Center.
“Our girls really wanted it,’’ said WHS coach Matt Cue. “We played together well. We started out well and kept with it.’’
FRONTIER 48, GARBER 43 (G)
RED ROCK — Frontier held off a furious Garber comeback (15-7 fourth quarter) to take the regional winners bracket title. Alyssa Johnson had 16 in a losing cause while Kamilah Gay had 10. Garber is now 22-4.
All of Frontier’s points in the fourth quarter came on free throws.
“We waited too long to come out and play,’’ said Lady Wolverines coach Jamie Davis. “I’m very proud of how hard we played in the fourth quarter. If we had another two minutes, we might have been on the other end of the score.’’
Frontier will face Seiling for the Area championship at 6 p.m. Friday at the Stride Bank Center.
RIPLEY 43, GARBER 42 (B)
RED ROCK — Ripley hit a halfcourt desperation shot at the buzzer to end the 19-9 Wolverines’ season. Colton Steinert had hit a three-pointer with 1.9 seconds left to put Garber up 42-40. The Wolverines had rallied from a 36-31 deficit. Steinert had 13 for GHS while Brett Howry had 12.
“I felt like we contested the half court shot as well as we could without fouling,’’ said Garber coach Fletcher Reed. “It is what it is. The kids really fought hard to give us a chance at the end.’’
Ripley will face the OBA-Seiling loser at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Area losers bracket semifinals.
KREM-HILLSDALE 35, CALUMET 34 (G)
FAIRVIEW — Taran Smith hit the second of two free throws with .9 seconds left to give the 21-9 Lady Broncs the win. Smith was fouled as she drove to the basket.
“That’s what we like to do,’’ said a relieved Lady Broncs coach Randy Vaught. “Calumet played well in the second half (almost coming back from a 22-10 deficit) and took us out of our game, but we made the shot when we needed it.’’
Aowyn Seek had 12 for K-H while Taryn Gray added 11. The Lady Broncs will play the Arnett-Leedey loser at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Area I losers bracket quarterfinals at Woodward.
LOMEGA 79, DOVER 54 (G)
FAIRVIEW — Abby Swart scored 26 points to lead No. 2-ranked Lomega’s girls past Dover, 79-54 in a Class B regional finals. The Lady Raiders will meet the Arnett-Leedey winner at 6 p.m. Friday at Woodward for a state tournament berth.
Dover was led by Karlee Harviston’s 30 points. Lomega trailed 15-11 after the first period but outscored the Lady Longhorns, 21-11 in the second period and 29-13 in the third. Dover will face the Buffalo-Goodwell winner at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
“We were able to hit a few shots,’’ said Lomega coach Kevin Lewallen about his team’s comeback.
TIMBERLAKE 62, CARNEY 38 (B)
FAIRVIEW — Chase Pierce had a season-high 26 points as Timberlake’s boys completed a 3-0 run in the losers bracket. Pierce was joined in double figures by Merric Judd with 14 and Avery Wallace with 10.
The Tigers, 26-2, will face the Goodwell-Leedey loser at 7:30 p.m. in the area losers bracket finals at Woodward Thursday.
“We made it a little more difficult (to reach area) after we lost in the district, but I was proud of how well we bounced back,’’ said Timberlake coach Kale Pierce.
CALUMET 69,
KREM-HILLSDALE 50
FAIRVIEW — Calumet used strong runs in the first (14-10) and third periods (25-9) to defeat the Broncs in a Class B regional winners bracket finals.
Caleb Schultz had 12 and David Granberg 11 for the Broncs, who dropped to 17-10. Kremlin-Hillsdale will face Monday’s Buffalo-Vici winner at 3 p.m. Thursday in the regional losers bracket quarterfinals.
“The boys played hard,’’ said K-H coach Brad Hawkins. “We just got behind early and the third quarter really put us behind the eight-ball.’’
VANOSS 59, DRUMMOND 41 (B)
VANOSS — No. 3 Vanoss rallied back from a early deficit to beat Drummond, 59-41 in a Class A regional winners bracket game. Drummond led 14-10 after the first period and trailed only 24-23 at halftime before Vanoos used a 18-4 third quarter spurt for the KO blow.
Colten Dillingham had 20 points for the 21-7 Bulldogs, who had a 10-game winning streak snapped. Drummond will face Arapaho-Butler at 3 p.m. Thursday in the area losers bracket quarters at Shawnee.
“They got us in the third period,’’ said Drummond coach Brady Kokojan. “We just need to bounce back next week.’’
ALVA 46, NEWKIRK 11 (G)
ALVA — Jaycee Kelln had 16 points and Hadlee Olm added 10 as Alva’s girls breeze past Newkirk in a Class 2A district final. The Ladybugs travel to Perry to face the host Maroons at 6 p.m. Thursday in a regional winners bracket final.
ALVA 66, NEWKIRK 37
ALVA — Kyler Penco had 21 points to lead Alva past Newkirk in a Class 3A final. The Goldbugs, 21-3, will face Cascia Hall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the regional winners bracket semifinals at Perry.
WATONGA 70, HENNESSEY 33 (G)
HENNESSEY — Aubrey Bridges and Natalie Walker both had 20 points to lead Watonga over Hennessey. Katie Kennedy had 15 for the H-Lady Eagles. Watonga plays Merritt at 6 p.m. Thursday in the regionals. Hennessey plays Sayre at 1:30.
HENNESSEY 72, WATONGA 33 (B)
HENNESSEY — Layton Choate had 13 points as the H-Eagles raised their record to 20-3 with another 2A district title. Hennessey will face Sayre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the regional winners bracket semifinals at Hennessey. Watonga meets Merrritt at 3. Octavin Brown had 11 for Watonga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.