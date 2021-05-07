Blake Scott’s school record six-for-six day in the second game was almost virtually overlooked in NOC Enid’s sweep of Redlands Thursday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
His heroics were overshadowed by the Jets (1) coming back from an 8-0 deficit and (2) Tanner Holliman’s two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth off ex-Chisholm star Gage Kuehn that gave the Jets their winning margin in a 16-15 victory.
NOC Enid reliever Justin Raines got three outs to save the game in the ninth, thanks to a spectacular catch at the wall by center fielder Gage Ninness. Holliman also homered in the sixth.
Ex-Kingfisher star Nick Smith had eight RBI for the Cougars with two homers and a double. Former Woodward Traveler Parker Ward scored four runs and had three doubles. Skylar Fenton had four RBI with a double and homer and scored four runs.
The Jets won the opener in an 18-0 run-rule where they matched their highest scoring game of the season with home runs by Calyn Halvorson, Cale Savage, Jack Roubit, Brandon Lees and Kyle Bass.
The sweep evened the Jets league record at 13-13, and virtually assured NOC Enid will have a bye instead of having to go to a play-in qualifier for the Region 2 Tournament on May 13.
The six hits broke a record held by seven players — Bernando Estrada, Justin Funk, Matthew Abel, Blake Johnson, Korbin Polston, Nick Yoning and Justin Brown.
“I didn’t even know that,’’ said NOC Enid coach Scott Mansfield. “That was a big time day. He set the table for us and had some big time RBI for us. He was hitting at an exceptionally high level.’’
But that wouldn’t be the big story of the day.
NOC Enid trailed 8-0 after Redlands scored four in the first and second and led 11-5 going into the fifth. A two-RBI double by Scott was the big blow of a five-run seventh which put NOC Enid up 13-11.
Smith’s second homer would put the Cougars back up 15-13 in the eighth. Scott set up Holliman’s heroics in the ninth with an RBI single to score Calyn Halvorson, who had walked.
Holliman followed with a opposite field homer off Kuehn, who struck out four in his one and one-inning stint.
“I was looking for a certain pitch to drive,’’ Holliman said. “I was looking for a slider away and he threw it to me. I was able to stick with our team approach and we kicked some doors down.’’’
Raines, who gave up a three-RBI triple and a double against NOC Tonkawa Friday, retired all three batters he faced after being called upon in the ninth with the tying run on first.
Tylor Richey appeared to have either tied the game or given the Cougars the lead with a deep shot to center, but Ninness was there at the wall to make the catch. Raines got Ward to hit into a fielder’s choice to end the game.
“You just stay with the approach,’’ Raines said, “And let my teammates work behind me. Thank God he made that catch, it would have been tough if he hadn’t made it. I’m grateful to him.’’
Voitik was four-for-five with two runs scored and three RBI. Holliman had four RBI. Bass scored three runs and drove in two.
NOC Enid had scored three in the second, two in the third, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and five in the seventh. Reliever Murphy Gienger retired seven in a row to keep Redlands at bay for a while while the Jets were coming back.
“We scratched and clawed and never panicked,’’ Mansfield said. “We found a way to come back and win a ballgame that we shouldn’t have had after being down 8-0 after two innings.’’
Voitik, who went seven-of-eight for the day with five runs scored, said the 8-0 deficit didn’t cause any concern.
“We knew our offense could score seven or eight runs in an inning,’’ he said. “We don’t get down on ourselves when we get behind. Everyone was sticking to their approach and didn’t try to do too much and good things happened.’’
“I was talking to a teammate in the dugout and we didn’t feel like we were down,’’ Holliman said. “We were saying we were going to win this game and we came back.’’
Voitik said he tried not to do too much.
“I was sticking with what I’ve been doing,’’ he said. “I just tried to hit the ball up the middle and stay balanced and it worked today.’’
Pierson Mcelyea scattered six hits in the first game while striking out six and walking one. He got out of a bases-loaded jam in the third.
“He went up and hit his spots,’’ Mansfield said. “He did an excellent job changing speeds.’’
The sweep allowed the Jets to move into fourth place in the conference at 13-13. UA-Rich Mountain (11-13) and National Park (10-14) will begin their series Friday.
“That basically secures us a bye,’’ Mansfield said. “Now we want to go out there and win the series and get a sweep on Saturday. But to get a sweep you have to win the first two and we did that.’’
“We knew what we were playing for today,’’ Voitik said. “We knew we had to come through. It would be nice if we could get two more from them.’’
The two teams will play a regular season-ending doubleheader at 1 p.m. Saturday in El Reno.
