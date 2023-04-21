After sweeping first-year program South Arkansas Tech on Thursday at David Allen, the Rockets returned the favor Friday in Enid.
SAU Tech defeated the Jets, 9-1 in the first game and 19-18, in extras in the second game.
“I don’t know if I’ve been a part of (something like) it,” NOC coach Scott Mansfield said of the 19-18 game. “If I have, it’s been a while.”
Maddox Mayberry started the fist game for the Jets and threw 4.1 innings, giving up six hits and seven runs, though only two of those were earned.
NOC Enid committed three errors in the game and had four hits. One of those hits was a Sammy Harris solo homer, Enid’s only run in game one.
Brayden Bock was one-for-three with a double.
Andrew Bowman came in to relieve Mayberry and went two innings, giving up three hits and no earned runs.
Zach Roden started game two for NOC Enid and went 2.2 innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs, striking out 3.
Each team had explosive innings, with NOC Enid scoring 13 runs in the bottom of the fourth and SAU Tech scoring 11 in the top of the sixth,
After nine innings, the two were tied 17-17. In the top of the inning SAU Tech added on two, but NOC Enid could only manage one run in the bottom of the inning. That run came on a Christian Estep single.
Bock and Owen Tracy both homered in the second game. NOC Enid is now 19-26 and 10-15 in conference.
“I’m not worried at all,” Mansfield said. “We need to learn from today.”
