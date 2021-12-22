Woodward, Okla. — An early deficit, in addition to a 44-point performance by Woodward’s Zach Sanchez were too much for the Enid Plainsmen to overcome, falling 85-66 on the road to the Boomers Tuesday.
The Plainsmen found themselves down 20-0 early in the game after allowing Sanchez to hit three consecutive 3-pointers to begin the game. Despite facing a seemingly monumental deficit out of the gate, Enid managed to battle its way back into the game with 17 unanswered points of its own.
Junior guard Taye Sullivan got the run started with two shots from long range, while Xavier Altidor added four of his own. The run didn’t last, though, and the Boomers responded with a pair of transition threes that started a 12-0 run that gave Woodward another comfortable lead.
“I think we did some things well in spurts, we just didn’t do the little things,” Enid head coach Curtis Foster said. “When we did have a missed shot, we didn’t screen out, everybody wasn’t boarding and wasn’t really communicating on defense. Just some little things got us at the beginning of the ball game.”
The Boomers would eventually take a 43-27 lead into halftime, and wouldn’t let Enid get any closer. The Plainsmen were able to find some consistency in the play of Altidor, who finished with a season-high 18 points.
Altidor has now scored in double figures in three of his last six games after never scoring more than seven in the five games prior.
“He gave us some really valuable minutes tonight,” Foster said. “He attacked the glass hard, he was on-point on the press again — pushed them pretty hard doing that. He accepted the challenge and got a little winded at the end of the game, but I thought overall X played a great ballgame tonight.”
Sanchez’s offensive explosion included six 3-pointers and 22 second half points. Five Boomers scored in the game, including 16 points from Jesus Cano.
“He focused in on his shots tonight,” Foster said about Sanchez. “He did what he had to do on the floor. He came off of screens really well, he took the ball off the dribble pretty good, but that man played a heck of a ball game tonight.”
The loss gives the Plainsmen three-straight since knocking off Hoops for Christ in the first round of the Enid Holiday Classic.
Enid (4-6) will now have a 15-day break before playing they play again on Jan. 6 at the Edmond Classic Tournament.WOODWARD 75, PACERS 39
The Pacers closed out the fall semester with a loss on the roads to Woodward, 75-39, on Tuesday at Woodward High School.
The Boomers started out the game on an 18-2 run that included 16 unanswered points after an early basket by the Pacers. Kyra Criss stopped the run with a bucket to close out the quarter, and the Pacers found themselves down 16 points heading into the second.
The Pacers, who have had a difficult stretch to start the season due to fatigues, injuries and the team’s overall youth, had the difficult challenge of facing the Boomers without starting guard Kiara Morris who missed the game due to illness.
Woodward’s offense had big games from both Masey Porter and Thessaly Pfeifer, who combined for 31 points in the first half alone. Meanwhile, the Pacers continued to struggle to find points in the second quarter, finishing with four points in the period and trailed 41-8 heading into halftime.
“They just played really hard and they really just didn’t stop,” Enid head coach Nina Gregory said. “We struggled getting the ball through the press, which … missing one of our guards tonight definitely hurt us. We tried to out-dribble their press and we didn’t take care of it, we turned the ball over a little bit too much.”
Enid found some success in the second half, scoring 31 points while holding the Lady Boomers to 34. Aryonia Mejia scored all 12 of her points in the second half to lead the Pacers in scoring.
Maryangel Jibbwa and Mary Isbell each scored six in the final two quarters to finish with six and nine points respectively. Woodward’s Pfeifer scored a game-high 26 points while Porter came in a close second with 25 of her own. No other Woodward player finished in the double-digits in scoring.
“The first half was slow for us,” Gregory said. “(We) definitely came back to play, and played hard in the second half, but we dug ourselves a 30-point hole and its hard to get out of that for sure.”
With the loss, the Pacers are now 1-9 heading into the final stretch of the season. The players are coming off a stretch of playing five games over five days and have played 10 games in the 21 days since the season opener.
“Losing games is hard, but at the same time there’s a bigger picture to our program and it’s not just right here, right now,” Gregory said. “We’re trying to build for a year or two years down the line. We’re looking for growth and I do think we’re doing things better every game, and we’re just trying to fix things slowly.”
Now, they’ll have a 23-day break before their next contest. The Pacers will return to action when it hosts Putnam City North on Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. The last time the two teams met was in the second round of the Joe Lawson Norman Invitational, a 59-25 win for the Lady Panthers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.