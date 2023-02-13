For the Enid News & Eagle
MUSTANG — Enid’s Shae Salinas is one win away from a second straight trip to the Girls State Wrestling Tournament next week in Oklahoma City after the first day of the Western Regionals Monday.
Salinas, 22-5, had falls over Nataly Gloria of Altus in 50 seconds; Summer Heavener of Duncan in 1:01; and Mariah Robins of Westmoore in 1:04 before losing a major decision to Harley Stringer of Moore, 12-1 in the semifinals.
If she wins her consolation semifinal Tuesday, she will qualify. If she does, Salinas will have a second shot in the fifth-place match. Salinas was third at regionals a year ago.
Kadence Fuksa, at 100 pounds, is still alive in the consolations. She pinned Serenity Conway of Tuttle in 1:47 before being pinned by No. 1 seed Kylee Smith of Moore in 1:28 in the quarterfinals.
Fuksa, 13-7, is one round behind Salinas in the consolations. She will need to win two matches to qualify. She will face Cache’s Kyndals Barfield in an elimination match Tuesday morning.
Rhyan Rader was eliminated at 120 pounds after being pinned twice.
“I thought we wrestled well today,’’ said Pacers coach Trent Holland. “Shae had a tough match against Harley Stringer. Shae had beaten her the last time they wrestled but it was Stringer’s time. She has a real good shot at qualifying.”
“Kadence still has a good opportunity to qualify,” he said. “She just has to take it one match at a time. Rhyan is progressing. The good thing is we have her for another year. Hopefully, she will do some freestyle in the summer and get some more experience.’’
