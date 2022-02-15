Shae Salinas took a step both for wrestling and female athletes Tuesday at the Class 6A Eastern Regional Girls Wrestling Tournament at Jay High School.
The sophomore became the first ever Enid girl to qualify for the state tournament by finishing third at 107 pounds, pinning Keyli Thompson of Wagoner in 1:51 in the consolation semifinals and defeating Claremore’s Kalynn Garanen for third, 11-6.
“It feels great," said Salinas, who moved to Enid from Nebraska before her sophomore year. “It (wrestling) has helped me become a part of the Enid community. All of my friends know about it and ask me questions. It makes me feel powerful and confident."
Veteran coach Trent Holland said Salinas’ success should help build the school’s second year girls program.
“This is a big step," Holland said. “Hopefully, the program will continue to grow and we can keep going from there."
Salinas, who had wrestled two years in Nebraska, was honored to be the first and felt she made a statement for female athletes.
“Hopefully, this inspires other girls," she said. “Girls know what they can do and want to do … no matter what it is. It’s your life. You can decide how you want to live it. I feel very successful, but I’m not done yet."
The key for her was heart and desire, she said.
“It comes down to how badly you want it," Salinas said. “I wanted it. The key for me was not giving up. I wanted it really badly. I didn’t think about being nervous."
Holland said the key for her was “just staying focus and staying in position …both girls she beat today were solid wrestlers. She does things aggressively and goes out and works hard. We still have some things to fix, but we’re definitely moving in the right direction."
Wrestling has been a positive outlet for her.
“It’s a good way to get out all of my frustrations and emotions," Salinas said. “It’s a positive way to keep my body in shape."
Her goal for the season was to beat or score on Plainsman 106-pounder Hector Torres and to qualify for state. Salinas has scored on Perez and she accomplished the second goal Tuesday.
“It feels really good to compete," she said.
The state tournament will be Feb. 24-25 at the State Fair Arena. Salinas will wrestle the second-place finisher from the Western Regional in the first round.
