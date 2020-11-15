There wasn’t much positive that came out of Enid’s 55-0 playoff loss at Tulsa Union Friday. It was little surprise Union put this one in the win column. But, that game should not detract from the bigger picture for Enid, much of which should make students, fans and alumni feel positive, though there remains a bit of a mountain to climb.
More on that in a moment. First, a truth bomb or two on this year’s football playoff.
The play-in round of the prep football playoffs has concluded and it’s a safe bet that about half of the schools are relieved. While Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s rationale for opening this year’s playoffs had to do with COVID-19, it’s hard to see it as much more than a money issue.
OSSAA should have called the opening round the revenue round.
OSSAA took a heavy financial hit when it lost the winter championships earlier this year, particularly the state basketball tournament. Adding another layer to the football playoffs certainly didn’t hurt OSSAA’s coffers. But what did hurt was essentially turning it into a version of the “everybody’s a winner” basketball tournament it conducts each year. We should just feel fortunate OSSAA didn’t make it double elimination.
Enid’s 55-0 loss was not the only blowout. Numerous games were lopsided.
My colleague Mike Kays, the sports editor at our sister paper, The Muskogee Phoenix, crunched some numbers after Friday’s games. He found the top two seeds were a perfect 24-0, only four of those games were one possession games, the rest were blowouts. Many, like Enid’s game, were long decided by halftime.
Which brings us back to the Plainsmen.
What happened Friday was something that had not happened all year in that Enid was completely swamped and out of it halfway through the first quarter. Down 31-0 after one quarter, and 55-0 at half, the game was over barely after it began. Union showed it is still a powerhouse and seemed intent to prove it at Enid’s expense.
Coming into Friday’s game Union, which started 0-4 against a murderer’s row opening slate, went 4-0 the rest of the way, outscoring its opposition by an average of 43 points.
The Plainsmen certainly didn’t help their own cause Friday with numerous dropped passes and the inability to stop Arkansas-commit A.J. Green, who lit them up on the ground.
But before anybody gets carried away, keep in mind Union has been abusing Enid for years.
Friday’s win was the 18th straight for Union, including blowout wins even during Enid’s playoff seasons. What it showed was again not just a disparity in overall talent, but in numbers. It’s something second-year Plainsmen head coach Rashaun Woods has been very upfront about when discussing the team this season.
While seeing the progress, Woods knows the task remains difficult, particularly given the difference in size with other schools in 6A1.
“That’s where we struggle right now just with our numbers, being a smaller school and developing our kids,” Woods said earlier this season. “We’ve got some guys who’ve got ability, but we have to continue to develop them to be the best they can be and then coach them up to get to that point. We’re in a different place as far as our development compared to the teams we’re playing right now.”
The Plainsmen though undoubtedly improved this year.
Their three wins were three times as many as in the past two years combined. They also showed the ability to not get run out of the stadium by the top teams. There were no running clocks this year needed to save further embarrassment in blowout games, a regular occurrence the previous two seasons.
Young players are being developed, are showing big-time promise, and should be poised to step into bigger roles next year with significant playing experience. That should excite everyone.
Woods is upbeat about the team’s prospects — the Plainsmen are no longer by far the worst team in 6A1 — but he also keeps it in perspective.
“We have improved,” he said last week. “We’re not in the bottom, but we’re not where we want to be either. It’s a continued work in progress, but the improvement is there. But we can’t say we’re happy. We still want to continue to improve but you can’t say that we are much better improved.”
So, where do the Plainsmen rank in 6A1?
“You don’t know unless you play all the teams,” Woods said. “But I would venture to say we’re definitely not the second or third worst team. We can be around there in 11-12-13 (out of 16) range if we were to play all the teams. We’re definitely not the worst one and who knows if we had a chance to play Putnam City (Enid’s scheduled opening opponent who canceled due to COVID), Southmoore and Edmond North. ... But we have to get over the hump.”
Woods has contended all year the Plainsmen were, from top down, in the toughest of the two districts in 6A1 and the records and rankings bear that out.
One of the goals for Woods was to finish .500, a lofty goal considering the team went 1-19 over the previous two years.
“You can’t say the goals were met,” he said. “There’s still a lot of meat left on the bone.”
Certainly the Tulsa Union game demonstrated there remains a wide gap between the upper echelon and the Plainsmen, but the game was not representative of Enid’s season. Call it a one-off and file it away.
There were too many positive developments this year to allow that game to define Enid’s season.
Ruthenberg is sports editor for the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com.
