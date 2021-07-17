A combined no-hitter by Keaton Ruthardt and Blake Priest was almost secondary in the Enid Majors’ 11-0 victory over the Woodward Travelers at the state Connie Mack Tournament Friday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The win clinched a spot in Sunday’s championship game against Saturday’s Shockers Red-Oklahoma Drillers 18s game at 5:30 p.m.
“We’re playing to win a state championship Sunday, that was one of our big goals going into this summer,’’ said Majors coach Kris Webb. “I didn’t even know we had a no-hitter until the game was over.’’
Webb said he had planned all along to pitch Priest Friday. Ruthardt pitched four innings with nine of his 12 outs coming by strikeout. Priest pitched the fifth and final inning striking out two of the three batters he faced.
“Blake needed that inning and got his job in,’’ Webb said. “He struggled his last outing (Sunday regional championship), but we have confidence in him. We know what Blake is, and Blake is that.’’
Ruthardt had all three assists in the field. Shortstop Carson Benge had the assist in Priest’s inning. Ruthardt walked five getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth with a strikeout and a groundout.
“It didn’t matter what I put down today,’’ said Enid catcher Chase McCracken. “The pitchers were so good. I didn’t have to think. Whatever I put down, they were throwing and it was nasty.’’
McCracken said he was thinking no hitter for a while in the second.
“At the end of the game, I didn’t realize it was a no-hitter,’’ he said. “I’m sure happy for them. Everything they threw had a lot of movement. My arm was wearing down from throwing it to third so much.’’
Ruthardt was effective with his fastball and forkball.
“I felt pretty good,” he said. “We did what we needed to do and we got it done. I wasn’t focused on the no-hitter. I was just trying to throw strikes and get out of the game.’’
“It was pretty awesome,’’ Priest said. “I like throwing behind Keaton … I like his long hair. This was a good tuneup. We’ll definitely be ready when we go to Farmington (next week for Connie Mack World Series).’’
Webb said pitching has been the backbone for his team’s 26-0 record He was especially pleased with the 11 strikeouts.
“If we struck out 21 guys (over seven innings) I’m OK with it,’’ Webb said. “Every game we have thrown this summer has been really good.’’
Every Majors starter either scored a run or had an RBI. Drake Kerr had a two-RBI single in the first to highlight a four-run rally. He had a RBI single in the second when Enid scored three times to take a 7-0 lead.
Carson Benge had a two-RBI single in the third and scored twice.
Cayden Brumbaugh had two sac flies for RBIs in the second and fourth and scored twice. Ian Daugherty had an RBI single in the first and an sac fly in the second.
Bryce Logan walked with the bases loaded in the fourth for another RBI. He tripled in the second and scored on Brumbaugh’s first sac fly. Ty Hammock scored twice.
The Majors drew 11 walks — six of whom eventually scored. Will Edmundson walked all three times and had an RBI. Kade Goeke and McCracken also scored runs,
“It felt good,’’ Daugherty said of the offense. “This was a good win.’’
Nate Herchock is scheduled to pitch against the Shockers Black at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Shockers fell to the Drillers 17s, 5-2 in the other Pool A game.
Herchock is scheduled to pitch four innings, Webb said. Zach McEachern will follow him after that.
