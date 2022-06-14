Tristan Russell starred on both the mound and at the plate as Mustang defeated Yukon, 7-5 as part of the Enid Plainsmen summer league tripleheader Tuesday.
Russell struck out eight over six and two-third innings while walking one and giving up eight hits. He was for two-for-two at the plate, including an RBI single in the fifth.
“Tristan threw very well,” said Mustang coach Hunter Aguirre. “He had a good three-pitch mix and did a good job of staying ahead of the hitters.”
The Millers got to Russell in the seventh with three runs when he issued his only walk and hit a batter. Chet Owens had a RBI single and Logan Troxell had a two-RBI double with two outs.
Reliever Matthew Walker got Drake Ellis to ground out to end the game.
“Matthew got up on the guy early and did his job,’’ Aguirre said.
Yukon had scored twice in the second on a single by Wyatt Pace, a double by Colton Strange and a single by Calen Darcy.
Nine different players produced Mustang’s 11 hits with Russell and Maddox Lawson being the only one with multiple hits.
Graham Hylton singled in Nathan Gann and Taber Stokes, who had been hit by a pitch and walked in the first.
The Broncos took the lead for good in the second after Kaden Williams was hit by a pitch and scored after a singles by Russell and Stokes.
Rusell’s single in the fifth scored Lawson, who had singled and went to second when Tyler Dodge was hit by a pitch.
Mustang added three insurance runs in the sixth. Stokes walked and scored after a single by Logan Towe and a ground out by Jack Pickelsimer. Blaine Fullmer’s two-out single scored Towe. Fullmer hustled to second on the throw home and scored on Lawson’s RBI single.
