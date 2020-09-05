Roundup: Longhorns run over Fairview 19-8

Jesse Christy ran for two touchdowns and the Chisholm defense kept Fairview out of the end zone for three quarters as the Longhorns opened their football season with a 19-8 win over the Yellowjackets.
Christy's 2-yard run in the first period gave the Longhorns a 6-0 lead, and Chisholm doubled that to 12-0 at the half on a 5-yard pass from Bryce Patton to Luke Balenti.
The Longhorns went up 19-0 in the third quarter on Christy's 1-yard run. Fairview finally scored on a 58-yard pass from Brenner Fortune to Austin Houk.
Christy ran for 89 yards as the Longhorns rushed for 223 yards as a team. Balenti hauled in seven passes for 47 yards.
On defense, Chisholm held Fairview to 149 yards. Ryan Reilly recorded nine tackles and three sacks. Cody Wichert recorded an interception.
Chisholm, 1-0, will be at Kingfisher next week. Fairview, 1-1, will be at home against Alva.
PIONEER 46, CYRIL 0
CYRIL — Pioneer improved to 2-0 on the young season with another mercy rule victory, this time 46-0 over Cyril.
The Mustangs did all their damage on the ground, rolling up 300 yards rushing in the game that ended at the half.
Four players scored for Pioneer, with Marzell Washington and Ty Dennett each scoring twice.
Washington, who ended with107 yards rushing on just six carries, scored on runs of 10 and 70 yards. Dennett, who ran for 51 yards on four carries, scored from 32 and 21 yards.
Caden Humphries scored on a 24-yard run, and Leyton Parker scored from 8 yards out.
Pioneer's defense was dominant, holding Cyril to just 47 total yards.
Pioneer will be at home next week against Cherokee.
OBA 8, CASADY 0
Oklahoma Bible Academy opened the football season with an 8-0 win over Casady at Commitment Field.
The only score of the game came with 8:07 left in the second period when Bodie Boydston threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jett Cheatham. Cheatham added the two-point conversion run.
Cheatham had a big game, as he ran for 203 yards on 33 carries and caught the one pass for 10 yards.
The Trojan defense made the one score hold up as OBA limited Casady to only 109 yards total offense. Cheatham led the OBA defense with four tackles, including one for a loss.
OBA, 1-0, will be at home again next week, with the Trojans entertaining Blackwell.
KREMLIN-HILLSDALE 30, CORN BIBLE 0
KREMLIN — Nic Snodgrass ran for 225 yards and four touchdowns to lead Kremlin-Hillsdale to a 30-0 win over Corn Bible Academy.
Snodgrass' touchdown runs covered 10, 56, 25 and 35 yards. The other touchdown for the Broncs was a 16-yard pass from Maddox Myers to Andrew Wheeler.
The Broncs, who managed just 108 yards in a loss last week to Hollis, rolled up 354 yards against CBA. The defense held CBA to just 119 yards, with Snodgrass recording nine tackles and two interceptions.
Kremlin-Hillsdale, 1-1, will play host to Medford next week. The Cardinals, 0-1, lost to Covington-Douglas 58-12.
COVINGTON-DOUGLAS 58, MEDFORD 12
MEDFORD — A.J. Kegin and Tristan Griffin combined for 283 yards rushing and five touchdowns as Covington-Douglas beat Medford.
Kegin ran for 180 yards and scored on runs of 26, 9 and 1 yard. Griffin rushed for 103 yards and scored on runs of 7 and 40 yards.
Parker Smith also scored twice for the Wildcats on a 29-yard pass from Weston Carl and a 4-yard run. Carl also tossed a 6-yard touchdown pass to James Kroll.
The Wildcats led 22-0 after one period and 46-6 at the half.
Isaac Koehn and Ellie Gonzales teamed up on both Medford touchdowns. Gonzales threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Koehn for the first Cardinal score, then Koehn threw a 35-yard scoring pass to Gonzales for the other.
The Wildcats rolled up 485 total yards, 333 coming on the ground, while holding the Cardinals to 173.
Covington-Douglas, 1-1, will be at home against Ringwood next week. Medford, 0-1, will be on the road at Kremlin-Hillsdale.
TIMBERLAKE 52, RINGWOOD 6
RINGWOOD — Class C's top-ranked Timberlake Tigers rolled to a 52-6 win over Ringwood, as Merric Judd scored four touchdowns.
Judd caught touchdown passes of 59, 1 and 68 yards from Ethan Jenlink. Judd also ran 11 yards for a score. Judd ended up with 199 yards receiving on six catches.
Jenlink ended with four touchdown passes, also connecting with J.J. Pippin for a 21-yard score. Jenlink threw for 230 yards.
Dalton Leierer closed out the scoring for the Tigers, running in from 8 and 30 yards.
Ringwood's touchdown came on a 22-yard pass from Jaxon Meyer to Avery Wallace.
The Tigers led 38-6 at the half and ended the game in the third period on the 45-point mercy rule.
Timberlake, 2-0, will be at home against Waukomis next week. Ringwood, 0-1, will be at Covington-Douglas.
CANTON 56, GEARY 16
GEARY — Jake Sinclair caught three touchdown passes as Canton improved to 2-0 this football season with a 56-12 win over Geary.
Sinclair caught scoring passes of 25 and 30 yards from Luke Swartwood and 50 yards from Seth Bromlow. Bromlow also ran 40 and 10 yards for scores for the Tigers, who trailed 8-6 after one period but then scored the next 50 points.
Hudson Scott threw two touchdown passes in the second half for Canton, 7 yards to Tanner Cobble and 7 yards to Ethan Foster. Swartwood also ran 7 yards for a score in the third period.
Canton will be at home next week against Beaver.
THOMAS 47, ALVA 26
THOMAS — Kaden Slater threw four touchdown passes, but it wasn't enough as Alva lost to Thomas 47-26.
Slater threw two scoring passes to Gavin Perez, covering 8 and 20 yards, and two to Zayin Tiger, covering 12 and 25 yards.
Ethan Hamblin had a big game for the Terriers, scoring on runs of 70 and 60 yards, and catching a 17-yard touchdown pass from Jaxon Ward.
The Goldbugs, 0-2, will try for their first win of the season next week at Fairview.
WAYNOKA 56, OKEENE 32
WAYNOKA — The homestanding Railroaders improved to 2-0 with a 56-32 win over Okeene.
The loss drops Okeene to 0-2.
Waynoka is idle next week. The Whippets will be at home against Seiling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.