POND CREEK, Okla. — Pond Creek-Hunter held off Sharon-Mutual on Friday to win a close 30-26 game to open the football season.
The Panthers recovered an onside kick with 1:30 left to preserve the victory.
Ethan Ensminger scored on runs of 68 and 39 yards to lead the way for Pond Creek-Hunter. Ashton Banks scored on a 2-yard run, and Kole Mitchell ran 48 yards for the team’s other touchdown.
Tabor Marlatt kept the Trojans in the game, scoring on a 12-yard run and throwing touchdown passes of 5 yards to Kaden Spray and 38 yards to Braydon Thompson.
“We have a bunch of young guys learning on the job,” said Panthers coach David Kerr. “We played well as a team.”
The Panthers, 1-0, will be at home against Deer Creek-Lamont next week.
WAYNOKA 56, WAUKOMIS 36
WAYNOKA — Waynoka opened the season with a 56-36 win over Waukomis.
The Railroaders, 1-0, will play at Okeene next week. The Chiefs, 0-1, will play at Garber.
HENNESSEY 27, CRESCENT 14
CRESCENT — Sebastian Gonzalez threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Hennessey to a 27-14 win over Crescent to open the football season.
Gonzalez connected on scoring passes with Seth Simunek for 24 yards and Weston Smith for 52 yards. He also ran 1 yard for a touchdown to give the Eagles a 20-6 halftime lead.
Nykolaus Snyder ran 34 yards for Hennessey’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles, 1-0, will be at home next week against Hinton.
FAIRVIEW 48, HOBART 15
HOBART — Fairview rolled over Hobart 48-15 in the season-opener.
Brenner Fortune, Isiah Burris and Blake Perez each scored twice as the Yellowjackets put the game away early, leading 41-0 at the half.
“We played well,” coach Robert Bernard said. “It was a good first game for us. We still made some mistakes we have to fix.”
The Yellowjackets, 1-0, will play host to Chisholm next week.
LAVERNE 46, CHEROKEE 0
LAVERNE — Laverne, last year’s runner-up in Class B, proved to be too much for Cherokee in beating the Chiefs 46-0.
The Tigers used big plays to blow the game open. Felix Teal ran 66 yards for one touchdown and returned a punt 73 yards for another score.
Houston Bockelman ran 75 yards for a touchdown, and Mason Masser scored twice on runs of 29 and 75 yards.
Laverne was as dominating on defense as well, holding Cherokee to only 145 yards total offense.
Laverne, 1-0, will be back in action Sept. 10 against Waurika. The Chiefs, 0-1, will next week at Sharon-Mutual.
KINGFISHER 46, ALVA 8
KINGFISHER — Jax Sternberger threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Kingfisher to a 46-8 win over Alva to open the season.
Sternberger threw scoring passes of 5 yards to Harris Evans, 15 yards to Marcus Lemon, 5 yards to Slade Snodgrass and 34 yards to Kyle Borelli. He also ran 1 yard for a score.
The Yellowjackets led 27-0 at the half. Cade Cooper, 14 yards, and Alan Munoz, 61 yards, also scored for Kingfisher.
Alva’s only touchdown came on a 67-yard pass from Kaden Slater to Daylon Malone in the third quarter.
Kingfisher, 1-0, will play at Weatherford next week. The Goldbugs, 0-1, will be at home against Thomas.
CANTON 54, OKEENE 6
OKEENE — Luke Swartwood scored five touchdowns to lead Canton to a 54-6 win over Okeene.
Swartwood set the pace early, running the opening kickoff back 70 yards for a score. He also ran for four scores and threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Connor Cox.
The 54 points were the most Canton has scored on Okeene is more than 50 years.
The Tigers, 1-0, will be at home next week against Geary. The Whippets, 0-1, will be at home against Waynoka.
