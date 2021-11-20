The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has released the third round football playoff matchups, and a pair of local teams are going to be on the road for the first time this postseason.
Class B
After having home-field advantage in the first two rounds of the playoffs, Pioneer will travel to Shattuck for its third round playoff game on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Mustangs are riding a seven-game winning streak dating back to a 36-14 loss to Laverne on Sept. 23. Only Laverne (10-0) and Dewar (12-0) currently hold longer winning streaks in Class B.
The teams share two common opponents. Shattuck lost to Laverne in district play 32-16, and both teams defeated Ringwood with a shutout win by way of the mercy rule.
Class C
Timberlake will be on the road when it faces Tyrone on Friday at 7 p.m. in a rematch of last season's state championship game. Tyrone won that meeting 42-21.
Helena is 189 miles from Tyrone, and the trip should take a little over three hours.
Both teams rolled through their first two playoff games and both teams won district titles. Tyrone stumbled early in the season to Balko-Forgan — a team that went 11-1 in Class B and made it to the third round of the playoffs.
Timberlake enters the game undefeated and riding a 12-game winning streak.
Game times are subject to change
