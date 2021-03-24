MIDWEST CITY — Rose State pounded out 11 hits and took advantage of 14 walks to run rule NOC Enid, 21-9 in junior college baseball action Tuesday.
The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Jets, who dropped to 14-6. Rose State, now 5-13, avenged an earlier 18-8 loss to the Jets at Enid.
Calyn Halvorson (No. 9) and Tanner Holliman (No 6) homered for the Jets, who scored seven runs in the fourth and two in the fifth. Gage Ninness scored twice. The Jets had eight hits and had eight walks.
Rose State scored five in the first, sixth in third and fourth, one in the fifth and three in the sixth to end the scheduled nine-inning game early.
Payne McKay homered for the Raiders.
Cody Rossman was three for four with three runs scored, and two RBI.
Losing pitcher Jaron DeBerry allowed four hits and five runs — one earned — over two innings while striking out two and walking three.
“When you don’t throw strikes, this is what is going to happen to you,’’ said Jets coach Scott Mansfield. “You never want it to happen to you, but this is a wakeup call that we need to come back and be ready to go on Thursday.’’
NOC Enid will begin conference play Thursday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader with Murray State at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
