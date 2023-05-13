PIEDMONT, Okla. — Canton Muncy drove in three runs as Rose State beat Northern Oklahoma College Enid, 7-3, in an elimination game at the South Central District Softball Tournament Saturday, May 13, 2023.
The Lady Jets, who finished with a 26-23 record, started the day by eliminating Connors, 4-3, as Adi White drove in Jaycee Foor with a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh.
NOC Enid won nine more games than in the 2022 season and went two rounds further in the playoffs.
“We’re pretty proud of this group,’’ said NOC Enid coach Megan Hill. “It’s a step forward to what our goals want to be. We’re not done yet. We want to keep climbing.’’
She praised the work of sophomores Molly Dolan, Anna Hester, Kaycee Babek, Krista Yackeyonny, Brook Fleming, Chloe Middleton and Cam Alexander.
“They laid the foundation that we wanted to work toward in this program,’’ Hill said. “They were good leaders for the freshmen and will be missed.’’
Rose State’s Addison Wilson shut out the Lady Jets for five innings before NOC Enid scored twice in the sixth on Foor’s two-run homer scoring Fleming, who had walked ahead of her. Alexander scored in the seventh when she singled, went to second on a ground out and scored on an error.
“It took us awhile to adjust to the first pitcher,’’ Hill said. “She had a little bit of a rise ball that gave us trouble. We put some good balls in play, but they made some great defensive plays.’’
Rose State had broken the game open with five runs in the second with the big blows being an RBI double by Peyton Norvelle and a two-RBI double by Muncy.
NOC ENID 4, CONNORS 3
In the seventh, Foor walked, went to second on a sacrifice by Kaycee Babek, advanced to third on a pitch in the dirt and scored on White’s one-out sac fly.
“Kaycee did a good job tracking the ball,’’ Hill said.
Madison Kahn doubled in Gracie Muns to tie the game at 3-3 in the top of the seventh.
Lady Jets reliever Ally Nash got Jaelynn Robertson to fly out to end the inning.
Paige Castillo, who had been out a couple of weeks with arm problems, came back to pitch two innings. She allowed four hits and two runs before giving way to Nash, who retired three batters to end a threat started by a lead-off single by Ashllee Piraneo.
Starter Abby Dolan pitched three innings, allowing two hits and one run. She walked three but got out of a bases-loaded jam in the second on a two-out fielders choice.
“It was nice getting Paige back,’’ Hill said. “All three of our pitchers did a good job.’’
The Lady Jets were held to four hits but scored three runs on one hit in the first. Foor doubled in Alexander, who had walked and Tylie Ligons, who reached on a fielder’s choice on a bunt.
Babek and White walked to load the bases. Anna Hester’s sac fly scored Foor.
Connors scored single runs in the third and fifth.
“Their pitcher settled in,’’ Hill said. “We put some solid balls in play but we weren’t finding gaps. We did a good job advancing runners.’’
