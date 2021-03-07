OKLAHOMA CITY — Mya Rodriguez won the girls 100-meter hurdles in 18.30 to highlight Enid’s day at the Putnam City West track meet Saturday. Yeeun Lee was third in 18.82.
J.J. Wheeler was second in the boys 220 hurdles in 16.50 and third in the 300 hurdles.
Maxwell Smith was second in the boys 400 with a time of 53.1 while Jerod Lara, Daniels, Cayious Larry and Smith were second in the 1,600 relay in 3:40.
Other girls placers were Jaden Parker, fourth, shot put, 29-9 and third, discus, 79-10. Lauren Simpson, fourth, long jump, 15-2. Avery Sampson, Sarah Bonebrake, Megan Poggenpohl and Sarah Hwang were fifth in the 1,600 relay in 4:46 while Bonebrake, Abigail Poggenpohl, Megan Poggenpohl and Simpson were sixth in the 3,200 relay in 12:13.
“We got a lot of points in areas we haven’t gotten in a long time,’’ said Pacers coach Steve Bloom. “Mya did real well for her first time out. Those are good times for as little as we have been able to practice.’’
Other Plainsmen placers were Daniels, Smith, Lara and Noah Vogt, third, 3,200 relay, 8:40; and Larry, third, 400, 55.3.
“I was very pleased,’’ said Plainsmen coach Kareem Sears. “The boys ran hard and I was impressed with the relays. It was about what we expected, but there were a few surprises.’’
Enid’s next meet will be in Moore on Mar. 12.
