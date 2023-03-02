OKLAHOMA CITY — Darcy Roberts (27) and Abby Swart (24) combined for 51 points as No. 2-ranked Lomega defeated No. 7 seed Calvin, 78-55 in the first round of the Class B state tournament Thursday at the State Fair Arena.
The Lady Raiders will face Pittsburg at 9 p.m. Friday. Hammon — an 82-33 winner over Leedey — and Buffalo Valley — a 63-29 victor over Varnum — will meet at 7:30 p.m. in the other semifinal.
The Lomega semifinal can be heard on KCRC (1390 AM). The Lady Raiders lost to Pittsburg in last year’s state finals.
The underdog Lady Bulldogs (23-9) gave the Lady Raiders an early scare trailing only 39-33 at halftime behind 14 points from Eryanna Holmes and 13 from E’Niyah Holmes.
Lomega, though, delivered the KO blow with a 24-5 spurt in the third period to go up 63-38.
Eryanna Holmes was held to four points in the second half to end up with 18. E’niyah Holmes had six points to end up with 19.
Roberts had 17 of her 27 points in the first half. She hit two late 3s to give Lomega some separation (36-26) before Calvin rallied to cut the lead to 39-33.
Swart had 16 of her points in the second half. Lomega opened the second half with a 7-0 spurt and never looked back.
Syndi Walker was the other Lady Raider in double figures with 12 points. Mean Holmes had 13 for Calvin.
“Both Darcy and Abby played well,’’ said Lomega coach Kevin Lewallen. “That helped us out a bunch.’’
Lewallen had expected Calvin would give his team a game, at least early.
“They’re good,’’ he said. “We knew coming in they were real athletic and played hard. I think we were able to wear them down with the pace that we were playing.’’
