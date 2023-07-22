Lomega All-Stater Darcy Roberts is “really excited’’ to be continuing her college basketball at NOC Enid.
Roberts, who averaged 17 points, signed with the Lady Jets recently, choosing NOC Enid over Northwestern Oklahoma State.
She said coach Kelli Jennings and the school’s atmosphere were the biggest factors in her decision.
“It’s real homey, it’s definitely what I’m used to,’’ Roberts said. “When I visited the campus, I thought it would be a good place for me to be at.’’
She said she loved both schools but felt a junior college would be better for her.
“I knew I could better my skills at both places,’’ Roberts said. “At Northwestern, there would be three classes of girls with equal skills above me. I thought it would be better for me to get that exposure and playing time as a freshman and as a sophomore. I really love coach Jennings. She has a lot to teach me.’’
Roberts has a history with Jennings. As a freshman, Roberts and the Lady Raiders fell to Jennings’ Okarche Lady Warriors the second game of the season.
“We knew each other’s styles before I visited the campus,’’ Roberts said. “It’s comforting knowing that she is there and it’s just a 45-minute drive down 81 to the school. I wanted to stay close to my family.’’
Roberts is friends with two of the Lady Jets recruits — Marylee Cheney of Hammon and Katie Edelen of Arapaho-Butler, as well as NOC Enid sophomores-to-be Brooklyn Bayless and Ashlyn Light.
Roberts will play in the Oklahoma Coaches Association Girls’ All-State game in Sapulpa Wednesday. She has already competed in the K-101 and Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches All-Star games.
“I have loved playing in those games,’’ she said. “You see a totally different side to people who you have been playing against so long. It’s a great way to bond and a great way to end my high school career representing Lomega one last time.’’
It will be especially emotional being on the court in pregame ceremonies with Lomega coach Kevin Lewallen for the final time. Lewallen has coached Roberts since grade school.
“I wouldn’t be where I am right now without him,’’ Roberts said. “I have learned everything that I know from him.’’
Roberts played in four state Class B championship games, winning as a freshman and a sophomore and losing the past two seasons. Lewallen taught her how to win.
“You know what is expected out of you when you’re on that team,’’ Roberts said. “You know what to do and how to accomplish it. He taught us well. I wouldn’t be where I’m at without him.’’
Roberts still feels the pain of a 59-49 loss to Hammon in this year’s finals. She scored 18 points, going six of 14 from the field and three of five from three-point range.
“I’m not sure I’m going to get over that anytime soon,’’ Roberts said, “especially since we lost two (finals) in a row. A lot of people say you have so much to be proud of but that loss always hangs over your head … not in a negative way but you always wished you had done more. I knew I gave everything I had and my teammates gave everything they had and we still came up short. I know time heals all things but it (losing) still stinks.’’
Lewallen sees a bright future for Roberts at NOC Enid.
“It will be a good place for her,’’ he said. “She is big enough and quick enough and strong enough to fit into the college game. She is pretty quick. I think she will step in and play right away.’’
Roberts will exclusively be a guard at NOC Enid.
“You just about have to play everything at a small school,’’ Roberts said.
Roberts said the transition will be challenging.
“There will be a lot of things I will have to adjust to,’’ she said, “mainly defensively. I only played a zone in high school. At NOC I will have to learn how to play man. It will be a whole new set of girls to play with and for a different coach.There’s going to be a lot of learning to take place, but I’ve played a few pickup games there and I fit in well.’’
Lewallen’s up-tempo offense has prepared her well for the college game, she said.
“I’m very excited,’’ she said.
Roberts didn’t decide until Christmas that she wanted to play in college. She had been hearing negatives about college basketball such as “you will hate the game and stuff like that.’’
She talked with Lewallen about it and went with her heart. She would not give up a game she has loved since she first picked up a basketball at age 5.
“This is what I wanted to do,’’ Roberts said. “We both knew that if I didn’t try to play, I would regret it for a long time. This is where I’m supposed to be. I’m glad I decided to play.’’
Roberts scored 1,746 points at Lomega and had 978 rebounds.
She was class valedictorian and was on five different teams that won state academic championships in basketball, track and cross country.
