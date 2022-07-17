Kason Pruitt threw four innings of scoreless relief to propel the 918 River Rats 18-Under to a 5-2 victory over the Enid Plainsmen in the losers bracket finals of the Big Fire Showcase Sunday at David Allen Memorial Ballpark.
The Plainsmen ended the summer season with a 21-11 record and a look at next spring when EHS will be trying to return to the Class 6A state tournament.
“I think we got a lot out of this summer,’’ said Enid coach Brad Gore. “Development is the main thing. We found out where we are weak and what we need to work on. We found out what we’re good at. We can work on those things before spring time.’’
Enid’s play Sunday was a little uncharacteristic of how the summer went.
The Plainsmen pitchers had good control for most of the summer, but not Sunday.
The River Rats took advantage of three walks, two hit batters and a catcher’s interference.
Starting pitcher Bennett Percival left after one inning, giving up three hits, three runs, a walk and a hit batsmen.
Sophomores-to-be Gabe Goodpasture and Jett Hartling allowed only two runs in the last five innings, one of which was unearned.
Landon Swallow had two RBI in the win with an RBI double in the first and an RBI single in the sixth.
The River Rats went up 3-0 in the second scoring two runs on tone hit, two hit batters, a fielder’s choice and a catcher’s interference.
They added another run in the third. Brandon Welch doubled and scored after an error, a fielder’s choice, a walk and an infield single by Andrew Duclos.
“We walked too many and hit too many people,’’ Gore said. “They got some base hits when they needed them. I thought both of our young guys came in and did a good job.’’
The Plainsmen had four of their six hits in the third when they scored both of their runs. Brock Slater singled and stole second. Garrett Shull followed with a walk. Slater scored on a McCage Hartling ground out. Karter Simon singled in Shull.
The Plainsmen did not get a runner past second the rest of the game as Pruitt was effective throwing strikes. He did not walk a batter while striking out three. River Rats catcher Connor Lee threw out two runners at second. Starting pitcher Bruce Miller went three innings, allowing two runs.
“Pruitt did exactly what we needed him to do for us,’’ said River Rats coach Micah Cordle. “It was a real good win for us. We were real aggressive at the plate.’’
“They got a lead on us and were able to relax,’’ Gore said. “We just didn’t get those big hits when we needed them.That was a little disappointing on our end.
“We had opportunities to score, but we didn’t get the hits when we needed them. That’s baseball for you. We just didn’t execute. We’ll tip our hat to them and we will work on our game.’’
Gore said the biggest accomplishment of the summer was just growing up and figuring it out He pointed out Enid will still be a young team next spring with only four seniors.
“A couple of young guys, Gabe Goodpasture and Jett Hartling who didn’t play with us most of the summer caught my eye,’’ Gore said.
Gore said there should be plenty of competition for spots in the off season, pointing out there’s not much difference in the batting order from No. 4 to No. 9.
“There’s some guys who solidified their spots and there’s some guys who played last season spring. You had some young guys catching them or passing them. That’s a good thing. You want guys competing. It will make them work harder.’’
The No. 1 priority will be getting bigger and stronger.
“Our season will be determined by our hitting,’’ Gore said. “We have to get stronger in the box so if we hit a ball, it will go somewhere. I think our weight program will be a big part of what we do next year. The key will be driving some balls and getting doubles and home runs.’’
