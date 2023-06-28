COVINGTON — Thanks to a number of injuries, Rowdy Schmidt was a jack of all trades in his junior year for the Ringwood Red Devils, playing running back, tight end and quarterback as well as defensive end and linebacker on defense.
With the graduation of All-Stater Jaxon Meyer, Schmidt is firmly planted as the Red Devils’ starting quarterback and is ready to take charge, beginning with an eight-man 5-on-5 passing league at Covington-Douglas.
“I think playing quarterback was where I was meant to be,” Schmidt said. “I like the challenge.”
Schmidt grew up playing quarterback and learned under Meyer, his cousin.
“Jaxon helped me a lot as a mentor,” Schmidt said. “We spent a lot of time throwing the football around with each other.”
Schmidt, at 6-foot-3, has been nicknamed “Big Ben” by Ringwood coach Eric Bradley in reference to Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger, who took his team to two Super Bowl championships.
He looks like an eight-man version of Roethlisberger, showing off a strong arm. He ended a mini-game with Pond Creek-Hunter by throwing a 40-yard touchdown pass to brother Noah.
“I like his size and arm strength,’’ Bradley said. “He sees the field very well. That’s what I like most about him.”
“I like to throw the ball a long ways, especially to Alex Gonzales,” Schmidt said. “I liked catching the ball, but I like throwing it and getting people open and scoring touchdowns.”
Returning starters Cody Conaway and Alex Gonzales are his favorite receivers, but he also has had success throwing to Noah and Blake Palmer, who caught Schmidt’s other TD pass against Pond Creek-Hunter.
“Alex is very fast,” Schmidt said. “When he burns them (secondary), I try to put it to them.”
This is the first time Schmidt has been able to throw in a summer passing league and has accelerated his development.
“I’m developing a rhythm with my receivers,” he said. “We’re getting used to each other a lot better and going from there.”
Schmidt has been especially effective with an out-and-up route.
“That has really worked for us, especially against a cover three zone,” he said. “I think it will work out a lot.”
Palmer has been sold so far.
“He does what he needs to do,” Palmer said. “We have been showing improvement and a camp like this can only makes us better. He is an amazing team leader and good all-around friend.”
Schmidt, Bradley said, has been a good role model for the younger players, especially brother Noah, who is in line to be the quarterback next year.
“As a quarterback, you have to be that leader and lead the team,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt, unlike Meyer, sees himself as a passer first and runner second — especially with Conaway and Gonzales joining him in the backfield.
“I want to put the ball in their hands,” Schmidt said. “That really helps.”
But his size makes him someone tough to stop with the ball in his hands.
“It’s a big advantage,” he said. “I can fall forward and get three years carrying the ball as long as the line blocks for me. I put all my faith in them.”
He praised interior linemen Jace Haffner, Kaiser Durr and Wyatt Miller, who will be counted on to keep his uniform clean.
“I put a lot of faith in them to do really well,” he said.
Schmidt is a typical small-school athlete excelling in three sports — football, basketball and baseball.
“They all help out each other with eye-hand coordination,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said playing defensive end and a linebacker helps him as quarterback because he knows what opposing defenders are thinking.
“I’m learning how the quarterback plays and being able to read it on defense, too,” Schmidt said.
The Red Devils have made six straight trips to the playoffs, including the school’s first district championship in almost 50 years in 2021. Ringwood was second to OBA in District B-2 last year. They finished a 6-6 season with a 52-6 loss to Velma-Alma in the second round of the playoffs.
“Our big goal is to win the district championship,” he said. “We will go and see what we can do as it goes.”
Bradley and Schmidt are learning together. Bradley spent his first year as an eight-man coach a year ago.
“Coach Bradley was learning the game transitioning from 11-man to 8-man,” Schmidt said. “As we learn, we learn together. I think we will be really good this season.”
“These kids are great,” Bradley said. “They are stepping up to the plate and dong the right things. I don’t have to worry about them too much about doing the right things.”
Schmidt hopes to continue his career in some sport on the college level.
“I haven’t talked to anyone so far, but I want to start as soon as possible,” he said. “I’m hoping to play on the next level.”
“I think there should be some offers for him,” Palmer said.
