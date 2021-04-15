Ringwood will be hosting the 8-man football school track meet Thursday.
Ringwood athletic director James Worley said he’s not for sure how many schools will be there since it is an open invitational for all eight-man football schools.
He expects most of the schools to be from the immediate area, but Laverne, Yale and Coyle have indicated they will be there.
It will be a timed finals event with field events beginning at 9:15 a.m. and running events at 9:45 a.m.
“This is a traditional, time-honored event,’’ Worley said. “Ringwood has hosted this meet for as long as I can remember.’’
