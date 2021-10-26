RINGWOOD, Okla. — The Red Devils have a chance to accomplish a historic feat on Friday night when they take on district foe Cherokee on the road at 7 p.m.
After falling in the season opener, Ringwood has pulled off a seven-game winning streak and currently sits in sole possession of first place in District B-2. Meanwhile, Cherokee enters the game in the midst of a season that hasn’t lived up to its expectations.
The Chiefs won the district title last season, securing the top spot over second-placed Ringwood in a 38-6 win late in the season.
If Ringwood takes the title, it would be the program’s first district championship in 49 years.
Red Devils head coach James Worley said he’s not sure his players even fully understand just how monumental Friday’s win could be.
“Well fortunately, I get to coach teenage boys that may or may not understand how huge this is,” he said. “We’re just preparing like it’s another week. Our kids are confident in what they can do and we’re not going to try reinvent the wheel here.”
If the Chiefs can come away with the win, they’ll be in a three-way tie with Ringwood and Pond Creek-Hunter, with a game against the latter coming up next week in the regular season finale.
The Red Devils have reason to be confident, though. They’re averaging 32.8 points per game in their last seven games and already have a win over District B-2 No. 2 Pond Creek-Hunter (32-6). Cherokee, on the other hand, struggled through a tough non-district schedule before picking up a couple momentum-building wins over Waukomis and Kremlin-Hillsdale.
After being held scoreless in three of their first four games, the Chiefs are averaging 35.3 points per game in district play, while allowing 28.6.
“We’re just going to make sure that we play solid football and definitely do our homework and respect Cherokee because they’re a really good team,” Worley said. “They’re well-coached on both sides of the ball — they’re a physical, hard-nosed team to play every year. That’s what we’re getting our kids ready for, is just a good old-fashioned football game.”
Junior quarterback Jaxon Meyer has found his rhythm as the leader of the Red Devils’ offense, which can hurt defenses on the ground and through the air. Sophomore running back Cesar Charqueno has had a breakout season at the tailback spot alongside fullback Cody Conaway.
Meyer and Conaway both combined for four touchdowns in last week’s 32-6 win over Pond Creek-Hunter.
“We’ve had multiple people coming through and catching the ball (Logan Palmer, Tanner Greb, Alex Gonzalez), and Cody Conway has done a really good job of running and catching,” Worley said. “So it’s kind of a multi-tiered next-man up — whoever’s in the best position able to catch the ball — with Jaxon at the helm directing the troops.
Cherokee enters the game with an 11-5 advantage in the series all time, with the two programs first meeting in 1990. The Chiefs have won three-straight and seven of the last eight.
“It’s always a really hard, physical, well-coached game and it’s just gonna come down to making plays,” Worley said. “Hopefully we do enough work during the week to be prepared and come out with enough enthusiasm and do our job to where we do well against Cherokee.
“They’re always a good team to face against, it seems like we’re always facing them week nine. So here we go, we’ve got a good football game and a lot on the line — we’ve just got to play good football.”
