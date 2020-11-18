Ringwood will be looking for revenge when the 5-5 Red Devils host 7-4 Turpin at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a second-round Class B playoff game.
The Cardinals beat the Red Devils, 52-30 at Turpin on Oct. 2, but Ringwood bounced back to win four of their next five to finish second in District B-2 and earn the right to have both a first round bye and host a second-round game.
Ringwood took advantage of the bye to catch up on conditioning and to study Turpin film. The Cardinals eliminated Waukomis 54-30 last week.
“It’s up to us now,’’ said Ringwood coach James Worley. “We have to go do it. It comes down to whether we can stop their plays or they can stop our plays. There hasn’t been a lot of changes ... just an awareness of what we want to do. It’s kind of like a chess match.’’
The Red Devils gave up two easy touchdowns early in the first meeting. They battled back to get to within one score before Turpin pulled away. Worley chose to pull his starters late to save them for the upcoming district season.
“We had trouble stopping them, but they had trouble stopping us for a while,’’ Worley said. “We know we can play with Turpin. We just have to do it.’’
The Red Devils will be starting three freshmen (all linemen), three sophomores, one junior and one senior on defense and four sophomores, one freshman, one junior and one senior on offense. That group has matured since the last meeting, Worley said.
“They are starting to know their roles,’’ he said. “They are still learning. We have improved each week. When you do that, it forms a bigger picture.’’
Worley said it is a tremendous accomplishment for Ringwood to host a playoff game with basically what was his junior high team two years ago. They were unbeaten in junior high the past two years, but playoffs is a different story.
“You never know until you play the game,’’ said Worley when asked if his young players can handle the playoff pressure. “That’s why you play the game. You don’t know until you do it. If you’re looking for a correct answer, I would have to say I don’t know ... but I think we will do good.’’
Quarterback Riley Ratzlaff has directed an attack which has averaged 49.1 points in their seven wins, but only 6.5 in four losses — three of which were shutouts — No. 3 Class C Buffalo (50-0), No. 4 Class B Shattuck (50-0) and No. 2 Class B Laverne (56-0).
“The key to stopping Turpin is stopping their quarterback run game,’’ Worley said.
Quarterback Jax Meyer and running back Avery Wallace have led an Ringwood offense which is averaging 26.2 points per game. They are coming off their highest scoring game of the season — 50-8 over Kremlin-Hillsdale on Nov. 6.
Turpin is 5-0 against Ringwood in 8-man. The two teams have never met in the 8-man playoffs.
The winner faces the Snyder/Velma-Alma winner next week.
In other games Friday:
Class 3A
Lone Grove (8-3) at Kingfisher (7-3) — No. 10 (Lone Grove) vs. No. 7 (Kingfisher). The Pirates have won five of their last six games, including a 47-7 rout of St. Mary’s in a first-round game last week. Kingfisher has won four of its last five, including a 49-8 rout of Dickson last week. Cade Stephenson has scored 32 touchdowns this season while Jax Sternberger has thrown for 25 scores. Kingfisher is 4-0 against Lone Grove in the postseason since 1970, including a 56-6 rout in 2012.
Class B
Balko-Forgan (5-5) at Cherokee (8-1) — The Chiefs are ranked No. 3 in Class B while Balko-Forgan is in the playoffs for the first time since 2014 after five straight losing seasons. The Bison have equaled the number of wins they have had over the past four seasons. Balko-Forgan, which finished fourth in B-2, eliminated Kremlin-Hillsdale, 52-6 last week. Quarterback Jaden Hall has led an offense that has scored 50 or more points five times this season. The Chiefs, the B-2 champion, had a bye last week. They have recovered well from losing quarterback Lake Lyon, who tore his ACL in a 48-0 win over Kremlin-Hillsdale Oct. 23. Ruston James has directed Cherokee to wins over Ringwood, 38-6 and Pond Creek-Hunter, 53-14. The Chiefs did not have a turnover in either game. Damien Lobato has scored nine touchdowns for Cherokee while James has scored six touchdowns. Cherokee leads the 8-man series, 4-0 with the last win coming in 2015, 52-6. Two of the wins have come in the playoffs, 30-0 in 2012 and 38-14 in 2013. If Cherokee wins, the Chiefs would host the Tipton-Caddo winner next week.
Okeene (4-6) at Shattuck (8-1) — Okeene is in the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2013. The Whippets’ 28-0 win over Canton in the first round last week marked Okeene’s first shutout in the postseason since a 31-0 win over Woodland in the 2007 state championship game. Okeene hasn’t advanced past the second round since 2008 when the Whippets fell to Morrison in the championship game. Shattuck, the defending Class B state champ and ranked No. 4 in AP, is in the second round for the sixth straight year. Shattuck, the B-2 runner-up, had a bye in the first round. It has won 15 straight playoff games on the way to three state crowns. Shattuck is 3-2 against Okeene in the playoffs since 1974. Okeene won the last meeting, 14-6 in 1990 when both teams were Class A powerhouses. Winner faces the Alex at Empire winner. Shattuck is assured of hosting that game with a win.
Class C
Oaks Mission (5-5) at Timberlake (10-0) — Jon Claborn, a former Kremlin-Hillsdale, Pioneer and Waukomis head coach and a former star at Pond Creek-Hunter, returns to northwest Oklahoma with a huge challenge ahead of him. The top-ranked Tigers have outscored opponents 598-102 this season and have had only two games not decided by the 45-point mercy rule. Quarterback Ethan Jenlink has thrown for 25 touchdowns, including 15 to Merric Judd. He has thrown only one interception. J.J. Pippin, who has caught three TD passes, has scored 24 touchdowns — two of which were for 99 yards. Timberlake’s defense has had five games holding opponents to negative yards rushing. Timberlake had a first-round bye last week. Oaks Mission won by a forfeit over Deer Creek-Lamont (COVID-19) last week. The Warriors have equaled the number of wins they had over the past three seasons (2-9, 3-7, 0-10). The two teams have never met in the postseason. If Timberlake wins, they host the Waynoka at Maysville winner next week.
Maud (6-5) at Medford (8-2) — The Cardinals are coming off three straight shutout wins, including a 50-0 romp over Wilson Henryetta last week, the most points by a Cardinal team in the playoffs since a 59-13 romp over Corn Bible in 2007. Drake McMillan had four rushing touchdowns. Ethan Gee returned an interception for a score. Issac Koehn hit Tate Schuermann with a 22-yard touchdown pass. Wilson Henryetta had minus-17 yards in total offense, thanks to minus-33 yards rushing. Maud shut out C-3 Copan, 46-0 in the first round. Medford beat Copan 54-8 on Oct. 2. Maud has outscored opponents, 168-10 over a four-game winning streak. It opened the season 1-4. Medford is looking to get past the second round for the first time since 2007. The Cardinals’ eight wins is the most by a Medford team since going 10-3 in 2007. Maud beat Medford, 46-40 in 2010 in the only previous 8-man playoff game between the two schools. Winner faces the Sharon-Mutual at Mountain View-Gotebo winner.
