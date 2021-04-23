Ringwood will be hosting a track meet for classes A-2A Saturday. Field events will begin at 9:15 a.m. with running preliminaries beginning at 9:45 a.m.
Ringwood hosting track meet
HENNESSEY — Curtis Turner, age 68, of Hennessey, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, in Tulsa, OK. Services are pending with Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
The funeral services Honoring George Childress, will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday April 24, 2021, in the Brown-Cummings Funeral Home Chapel under the direction of Brown-Cummings Funeral Home. Masks required. Condolences may be shared online at www.Brown-Cummings.com/.
ENID — Service for Marcus Dale Stricklin Rice, age 9, of Enid, is 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Ladusau-Evans Chapel. Burial will follow in the Enid Cemetery under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
